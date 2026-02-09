Dye & Durham Announces Launch of Unity, Canada's Premier Conveyancing Platform, in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham"), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal and business professionals, today announced the launch of Unity®, its flagship conveyancing platform, in British Columbia (B.C.).

With more than 350,000 real estate transactions processed annually and platform uptime above 99%, Unity® is Canada's most widely used conveyancing solution, trusted by legal professionals nationwide. Now with content and workflows specifically customized for B.C., Unity® provides B.C. legal professionals with an all-in-one solution that integrates matter management and document workflows with essential third-party systems to streamline the entire real estate transaction.

"Behind every real estate transaction is a person, family or business navigating a major life moment or venture," said Pablo Rodriguez, President, Dye & Durham Canada. "Software is meant to reduce manual labour, save time and allow legal professionals to do what they do best – offer advice, manage relationships and safeguard their clients during major transactions. Unity® helps deliver a smoother, more confident closing experience when it matters most."

Industry data highlights demand for integration

The property conveyancing process requires seamless coordination across lenders, municipal tax authorities, and land registries, yet fragmented technology often slows workflows and increases operational pressure. A recent survey of British Columbia legal professionals and notaries, conducted by Dye & Durham in partnership with the BC Notary Association (BCNA), based on respondent feedback, confirms this challenge: more than 80% of respondents identified a lack of platform integration as a major hurdle. The data also revealed a correlation between perceived efficiency and software integration: firms that rated the B.C. conveyancing process as more efficient were far more likely to report satisfaction with integrated tools, while firms reporting lower efficiency described dissatisfaction and fragmented systems requiring significant manual effort.

Unity® addresses this gap through integrations with many of the platforms central to the conveyancing process, including Lender Centre for mortgage instructions, Tax Certificates Online (TCOL), and the Land Title and Survey Authority (LTSA), alongside identity verification and accounting software. By connecting these essential services, Unity® helps reduce manual data entry, improves accuracy, and supports workflow continuity.

"Our focus with Unity® is addressing fragmentation in the conveyancing workflow," said Nikesh Patel, Chief Product Officer, Dye & Durham. "By connecting critical systems inside a secure platform, we're giving firms a more unified operational environment that supports speed, accuracy, and scale, while laying a foundation designed to evolve as the market changes."

Expanding choice for British Columbia firms

The introduction of Unity® adds to Dye & Durham's portfolio in British Columbia, providing firms with access to a modern, cloud-based platform built on decades of experience in supporting legal professionals. Dye & Durham will continue to fully support its current product suite, including ProSuite, eConveyance, and Brief Convey. This gives firms the flexibility to choose the workflow that best suits their practice, now and in the future.

"Bringing this product to B.C. marks a significant milestone for us. Dye & Durham started in this province and remains committed to delivering innovative solutions for those who rely on us every day to complete their work," added Rodriguez. "We look forward to strengthening our products and services and continuing to serve this community."

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa. Additional information can be found at dyedurham.com.

