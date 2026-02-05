Dye & Durham Files Revised Filings

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (the "Company" or "Dye & Durham") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software, today announced that it has filed a revised management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 (the "Revised Annual MD&A").

The Revised Annual MD&A was revised to make the following corrections:

On pages 8, 9 and 25 – Cash flow from operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was changed from $32,141 to $56,815.





On pages 9 and 25,



the reference to "the year over year reduction in net loss before fair value adjustments on the convertible debentures and derivatives, the change in fair value of the prepayment option on the senior notes, stock-based compensation and other noncash expenses" was changed to "the year over year reduction in net loss before fair value adjustments and other non-cash expenses"; and



the reference to "lower net interest expense" was changed to "lower finance costs, net".





On page 21 in the table Selected Annual Information,



Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 (Restated) was changed to $241,124 from $174,408;



Basic earnings per share for 2023 (Restated) was changed to $2.74 from $2.76; and



Diluted earnings per share for 2023 (Restated) was changed to $2.74 from $2.76.





On page 25,



Change in cash during the period for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was changed from $(17,065) to $7,619; and



Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period was changed from $61,723 to $37,049.



The Revised Annual MD&A was filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and is available on the Company's website at www.dyedurham.com.

The Company also recently filed a revised annual information form for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, to align the effective date of the annual information with the date of the auditor's report on the Company's annual financial statements, as required under applicable Canadian securities regulations, and to update it for matters that occurred subsequent to September 30, 2025.

ABOUT DYE & DURHAM LIMITED

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

