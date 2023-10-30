Dye & Durham Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

One of the Company's best quarters on record in terms of revenue, taking into consideration the TM Group divestiture

ARR more than doubled to $117 million 1,2 since Q1 FY23 and represents 27% of total revenue

Announces business performance improvement plan to significantly improve free cash flow performance and reduce leverage ratio to less than four times total net debt to adjusted EBITDA

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based legal practice management software, today announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

"This was our second-best quarter on record in terms of revenue – backing out TM Group – underscoring the strength and resilience of our business and its consistent ability to generate ample free cash flow to finance our operations, meet our debt obligations and fuel future growth. With more than 27% of our revenue representing ARR, we feel that we are extremely well positioned to continue to build Dye & Durham into a global legal technology leader," said Dye & Durham CEO Matthew Proud. "During the quarter, we drove significant progress against our strategic priorities, anchored in our focus on growing organic revenue through increased sales in each of our markets. We are prioritizing the reduction of our leverage ratio as quickly as possible to less than four times total net debt to adjusted EBITDA, as evidenced by $45 million in debt reduction during the quarter. At the same time, this quarter we closed small deals in the legal practice management space that we locked into in fiscal 2023."

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") growth

The Company continues to grow its ARR. ARR was $117 million of total revenue1,2 which was 27% of total revenue as of September 30, 2023. This is more than double the 13% at the same point in the prior year.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Revenue of $120.1 million , unchanged from the same period in the prior year. The comparative period revenue included an additional $9.3 million of revenue from TM Group, which was divested on August 3, 2023 . Excluding the impact of TMG divesture, revenue has grown by 8.1%.

, unchanged from the same period in the prior year. The comparative period revenue included an additional of revenue from TM Group, which was divested on . Excluding the impact of TMG divesture, revenue has grown by 8.1%. Net income of $(13.5) million , a decrease of $2.0 million from the same period in the prior year, primarily due to higher financing costs partially offset by total adjusted operating expenses 3 as well as lower stock-based compensation and acquisition and restructuring costs.

, a decrease of from the same period in the prior year, primarily due to higher financing costs partially offset by total adjusted operating expenses as well as lower stock-based compensation and acquisition and restructuring costs. Adjusted EBITDA 3 of $68.7 million , an increase of $4.3 million , or 7%, from the same period in the prior year.

of , an increase of , or 7%, from the same period in the prior year. Total debt was $45.0 million lower as of September 30, 2023 , compared with June 30, 2023 , mainly as a result of debt repayments made during the quarter.

Business Performance Improvement Plan

To enable Dye & Durham to deliver on its growth and leverage ratio reduction objectives, the Company has targeted an improvement plan of greater than $70 million in free cash flow performance on an annualized basis, compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2024 to be fully realized by the end of Q3 fiscal 2024. The Company has already actioned $40 million annualized in Q2 fiscal 2024, with the full benefit of this to be realized in Q3 fiscal 2024. The Company is implementing a series of measures to achieve this goal, including a reduction in capital expenditures, product price optimization, and further reducing acquisition, restructuring and other costs, as well as lowering its current operating costs3.

Quarterly Dividend

On October 30, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01875 per share to shareholders of record on November 8, 2023, payable on or about November 15, 2023.

1) As of September 30, 2023.

2) Excluding TM Group revenues.

3) Represents a non-IFRS measure. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For the relevant definition, see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release. Management believes non-IFRS measures, including EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, provide supplementary information to IFRS measures used in assessing the performance of the business by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures", and "Select Information and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, for further details on certain non-IFRS measures, including the relevant reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable IFRS measure, which information is incorporated by reference herein.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective and to discuss Dye & Durham's financial outlook. The Company's definitions of non-IFRS measures may not be the same as the definitions for such measures used by other companies in their reporting. Non-IFRS measures have limitations as analytical tools. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of Dye & Durham's financial information reported under IFRS. The Company uses non-IFRS measures, including "EBITDA", and "Adjusted EBITDA", (each as defined below), to provide investors with supplemental measures of its operating performance and to eliminate items that have less bearing on operating performance or operating conditions and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of issues.

Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures" and "Select Information and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, for further details on certain non-IFRS measures, including relevant reconciliations of each non-IFRS measure to its most directly comparable IFRS measure, which information is incorporated by reference herein.

EBITDA

EBITDA means net income (loss) before amortization and depreciation expenses, finance and interest costs, and provision for income taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA adjusts EBITDA for stock-based compensation expense, asset impairment charges, loss on settlement of loans and borrowings, gains or losses from changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments and contingent consideration liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss, specific transaction related expenses related to acquisitions, IPO and capital structure reorganization, operational restructuring costs, restructuring costs includes impact to the full year of cost synergies related to the reduction of employees in relation to acquisitions.

