Dye & Durham Provides Update Regarding Previously Announced Court Hearing

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (the "Company" or "Dye & Durham") (TSX: DND) today announced that the hearing for its previously announced application to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (the "Court") has been adjourned to Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at 10:30 am. The application is for relief from the requirement under applicable laws to send the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2025 to its shareholders not less than 21 days before its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders, scheduled to be held on December 31, 2025, or for alternative relief only if necessary. The adjournment was provided to allow counsel to a shareholder of the Company sufficient time to deliver material in opposition of the application in advance of the hearing.

The Company's materials supporting the application have been posted on SEDAR+. The endorsement for the adjournment will also be posted on SEDAR+. Significant updates on scheduling and any determinations of the Court will be provided.

ABOUT DYE & DURHAM LIMITED

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding the application to the Court, the relief that is being sought and the date of the Meeting. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

The forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions, including the Company's ability to complete the audit of the Annual Financial Statements in sufficiently in advance of December 31, 2025 to allow the Meeting to be held on that date. While these opinions, estimates and assumptions are considered by Dye & Durham to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this press release, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company being unable to complete the Annual Financial Statements sufficiently in advance of December 31, 2025 to allow the Meeting to be held on that date, and the Court not exercising its discretion to provide the requested or alternative relief. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to the risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information.

There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Dye & Durham's expectations as of the date specified herein and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Investor Relations, [email protected]