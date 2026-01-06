Dye & Durham Announces Closing of Credas Divestiture

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (the "Company" or "Dye & Durham") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software, today announced that it has closed its previously announced divestiture of Credas Technologies Ltd. ("Credas") to SmartSearch, an established UK provider of anti-money laundering software and a portfolio company of Triple Private Equity (the "Transaction").

Under the terms of the Transaction, Dye & Durham received gross cash proceeds of approximately £77.8 million, or approximately C$146.3 million. The Company intends to use all of the net proceeds from the Transaction to repay outstanding senior secured debt, advancing its deleveraging priorities and further strengthening its balance sheet.

"The successful completion of the Credas divestiture represents an important milestone in our strategy to simplify the business and sharpen our focus on our core legal software platforms", stated George Tsivin, CEO of Dye & Durham. "We are pleased with the outcome of the Transaction and the value created for our shareholders, while strengthening our balance sheet through debt repayment."

As part of the Transaction, Dye & Durham has entered into a commercial agreement with Credas and SmartSearch, ensuring continuity of service for the Company's practice management and data insights customers in the UK.

ABOUT DYE & DURHAM LIMITED

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events, including statements relating to the use of proceeds from the divestiture of Credas and the expected benefits to the Company resulting from the Transaction. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance, but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information form and in its most recent management discussion and analysis. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Investor Relations, [email protected], 1388-8932-0986