Dye & Durham Launches Electronic ID Verification in Unity® Practice Management to Simplify Homebuying

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham") today announced the launch of a new Electronic ID Verification ("E-IDV") feature within its Unity® Practice Management platform ("Unity®"). The capability, developed in collaboration with long-standing partner and title insurer, FCT, is designed to help legal professionals strengthen fraud prevention and securely transmit highly sensitive customer Personally Identifiable Information in an evolving regulatory landscape.

Integrating E-IDV within Unity® enables legal professionals to verify client identities directly, rather than relying on manual checks or separate systems. By utilizing the embedded ID verification offering at the start of a transaction, even before meeting with clients, legal professionals can reduce the risk of fraud, demonstrate stronger due diligence, and avoid delays - making it a better client experience.

Bringing electronic ID verification into the existing workflow is expected to shorten turnaround times, cut down on duplicate data entry and help legal professionals to respond more efficiently to "know your client" (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) requirements, while giving homebuyers greater confidence that their transactions are being handled securely.



"At FCT, we know our customers value efficiency," said Ian Fitzner-LeBlanc, Vice President, Legal Solutions, FCT. "This integration brings our Client ID Verification solution directly into lawyers' and notaries' day-to-day workflows, allowing identity verification to be completed at the start of a transaction with the same trust and confidence legal professionals expect from FCT's solutions."

With more than 350,000 real estate transactions processed on the platform in 2024, Unity® is one of the most widely used conveyancing platforms supporting legal professionals across Canada.

"The addition of E-IDV to Unity® underscores our focus on delivering integrated, compliance-ready tools that keep pace with the realities of today's real estate market," said Pablo Rodriguez, President, Dye & Durham Canada. "Law firms are being asked to do more to prevent fraud and prove due diligence, often under tight timelines. By bringing electronic ID verification into the platform they already use, we're helping make the homebuying process simpler, faster and more secure for both firms and Canadians."

E-IDV is available now to Unity® Practice Management customers across Canada.

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa. Additional information can be found at dyedurham.com.

About FCT

Based in Oakville, Ontario, FCT has over 1,200 employees across the country. FCT provides industry-leading title insurance, default solutions and other real estate-related products and services to approximately 450 lenders, 43,000 legal professionals and 5,000 recovery professionals, as well as real estate agents, mortgage brokers and builders, nationwide.

FCT has been recognized as one of Canada's Best Workplaces® by Great Place to Work® for 11 consecutive years. FCT was also recognized for six years as a Great Place to Work® for Women™ and was named one of Canada's Best Workplaces with Most Trusted Executive Teams for the second consecutive year.

Additionally, FCT's parent company, First American Financial Corporation, was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune Magazine for the tenth consecutive year in 2025.

For more information on FCT, please visit the company website at www.fct.ca.

SOURCE Dye & Durham Limited

For more information: Dye & Durham, Carmela Antolino, VP, Marketing & Communications, E: [email protected]; FCT, Michael Bates, Director, Marketing, E: [email protected]