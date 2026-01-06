Dye & Durham Appoints Norman Findlay to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (the "Company" or "Dye & Durham") (TSX: DND) today announced that Norman Findlay has been appointed to the Company's board of directors (the "Board"). Mr. Findlay will serve as Plantro Ltd.'s nominee to the Board, filling the vacancy left following the departure of David Danziger, Plantro Ltd.'s prior nominee, on December 30, 2025.

Mr. Findlay will be included on the Company's proposed slate for election at its rescheduled Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). The date of the Meeting will be announced once determined by the Board.

Mr. Findlay is a retired lawyer who was a Partner in the law firm of Bennett Jones LLP from 2012 to 2024. Prior to that, Mr. Findlay was a Partner at Cassels, Brock & Blackwell LLP and the predecessor firm to Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP. Mr. Findlay was primarily engaged in securities law with an emphasis on public offerings of securities, mergers and acquisitions, and takeovers. His practice also involved debt and equity securities, mining law, corporate governance, shareholder activism and general corporate transactions. Mr. Findlay has been recognized by Lexpert as a leading practitioner in Mining and Corporate Finance & Securities and by The Best Lawyers in Canada in the practice areas of Mergers & Acquisitions Law, Mining Law, Natural Resources Law and Securities Law. Mr. Findlay is also a director of Gold Hart Copper Corp. (TSXV: HART). He is also a former director of various private and public companies.

ABOUT DYE & DURHAM LIMITED

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information form and in its most recent management discussion and analysis. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law

