Dye & Durham moves closer to nationwide settlement offering with introduction of National Bank mortgage discharges

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based, efficient workflow software for legal and business professionals, today announced that it will begin offering mortgage discharges for National Bank nationwide through its industry-leading solutions beginning this month. National Bank is the sixth largest commercial bank in Canada, with 660 branches and more than 2.4 million personal banking clients across the country.

Dye & Durham is improving the way that property changes hands in Canada, using technology and real-time property exchange tracking to enhance the property settlement process across the country. The addition of National Bank mortgage discharges supports Dye & Durham's broader strategy to create a first-of-its-kind national settlement business that aims to facilitate a smoother process for real estate transactions across Canada using its solutions. This initiative is in line with the company's current Quebec offering and other available in markets like Australia today. Dye & Durham plans to continue increasing its national settlement network across the country to improve and accelerate the real estate transaction process from coast-to-coast.

"There is a great opportunity for Dye & Durham to improve the ease and speed of mortgage settlements in Canada. Our approach to an all-in-one destination for mortgage settlements helps lawyers and their customers in conducting real estate transactions efficiently with a focus on speed, accuracy and confidence," said Matt Proud, Chief Executive Officer, Dye & Durham. "National Bank's prominence in markets across the country enables us to support an extended network of lawyers across Canada, and the combination of national settlement capabilities directly within Dye & Durham solutions allows us to extend the value to the legal professionals we serve."

Mortgage discharges for National Bank is available nationwide via Unity® Practice Management in English Canada and Unity® Centre Hypothécaire in Quebec today.

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa. Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

