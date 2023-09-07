Dye & Durham donates $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Fires Appeal

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND) announced today that it has donated $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Fires Appeal in response to the devastating wildfires that have swept across the province.

"As a proud Canadian company with employees and customers across B.C., we're committed to helping the many communities currently in need," said Matthew Proud, Chief Executive Officer at Dye & Durham. "On behalf of everyone at Dye & Durham, I sincerely hope this donation will help bring some comfort to the thousands of British Columbians who have been displaced and seen their lives upended as a result of the wildfires. We also would like to thank the many first responders who continue to work bravely to control and manage the situation in the face of real danger."

The 2023 B.C. wildfire season has been the most destructive on record, with nearly 14,000 sq. km of land now burned.

"This continues to be an incredibly challenging time for individuals, families, and communities that were impacted by devasting wildfires in British Columbia," said Pat Quealey, Regional Vice President, Western Provinces and Territories, Canadian Red Cross. "Thanks to the generosity of Dye & Durham, these funds will help the Canadian Red Cross provide assistance to people recovering from this disaster."

To learn more about the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Fires Appeal and make a donation, click here.

ABOUT DYE & DURHAM LIMITED

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

