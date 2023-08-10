Dye & Durham completes sale of TM Group for up to £91 million

Net proceeds received at closing being used to reduce senior debt

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based legal practice management software designed to make managing a law firm, organizing cases, and collaborating with clients easy, today announced it has completed the sale of TM Group (UK) Limited ("TM Group") to AURELIUS, a globally active alternative investment firm.

As previously disclosed, Dye & Durham has sold TM Group for total consideration of up to £91 million, subject to transaction costs and certain adjustments. The net proceeds received by Dye & Durham at closing are being used to reduce the company's senior debt.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia. Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com

Forward-looking Statements

