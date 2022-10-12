Dye & Durham brings together industry thought leaders to shape the future of legal technology

The Canadian Customer Legal Innovation Advisory Council holds first quarterly meeting to unearth, gather and develop insights on the use of digital technology in the legal profession

Council's thought leadership will help inform, innovate and improve future Dye & Durham products

Participating firms include Bell Alliance LLP, Blakes, BLG, James Deep Law , Korman & Company, Osler , Stringam LLP, and West Coast Notaries

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based, efficient workflow software for legal and business professionals, today announced the launch of the D&D Canadian Customer Legal Innovation Advisory Council (Council) a new body composed of legal industry thought leaders from across Canada that will surface, gather and develop insights on the use of digital technology in the legal profession.

The Council, which recently held its first quarterly meeting, will provide Dye & Durham with a new open dialogue channel with its customers regarding the challenges and opportunities they face in managing their businesses. This, in turn, will help ensure the Company's products continue to set the standard for best-in-class digital solutions that help legal professionals efficiently and reliably complete transactions, move money and manage their practices.

In addition, the Council will generate insights that Dye & Durham plans to turn into compelling thought-leadership content that will benefit all legal professionals across the country.

"The long-term goal of the Council is to arm all Canadian legal professionals with the insights, techniques and skills that will help them better navigate the wave of technology innovations shaping their work and their workplaces," said Matthew Proud, Chief Executive Officer of Dye & Durham. "More immediately, however, we plan to use the Council's insights to help us prioritize the functions and features of some of our most popular products."

Council member firms will receive first access to independent research about technology in the legal profession, as well as content produced by Dye & Durham, and individual members will be featured by the company as thought leaders on social media and speaking events.

"Bell Alliance is thrilled to be a participating member of the inaugural Council," said the firm's founding partner, Richard Bell. "We're excited to have the opportunity to join forces with leading legal innovation thought leaders in Canada to help propel our industry's digital transformation."

