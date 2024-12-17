Dye & Durham Board Resigns and Appoints Engine Capital and OneMove's Nominees to the Board

Annual Meeting will proceed as planned on December 17, 2024

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), today announced that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has resigned and appointed Engine Capital LP's (together with affiliates "Engine") nominees: Arnaud Ajdler, Hans T. Gieskes, Tracey E. Keates, Ritu Khanna, Anthony P. Kinnear, and Sid Singh, and, OneMove Capital Ltd.'s ("OneMove") nominee, Eric Shahinian, to the Board, effective immediately.

The 2024 annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held as scheduled on December 17, 2024. The Company's nominees, other than Mr. Shahinian, will not stand for election at the Annual Meeting.

Shareholders have made their views clear based on preliminary tabulation of proxies. The outgoing Board determined that it would therefore be in the best interests of all stakeholders to facilitate a smooth and expeditious turnover of the Board. The outgoing Board thanks all shareholders for their engagement and wishes the new Board and Dye & Durham's management team and employees, continued success.

