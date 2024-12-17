Dye & Durham Appoints Hans T. Gieskes as Chair and Interim CEO

Arnaud Ajdler to serve as Board's Lead Independent Director

Board forms CEO search committee

Concludes 2024 Annual Meeting

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), today announced that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") appointed Hans T. Gieskes Chair of the Board and Interim CEO. In addition, Director Arnaud Ajdler will serve as the Board's Lead Independent Director until such time as the Company recruits a permanent CEO.

The Board also formed a CEO search committee headed by Anthony P. Kinnear to lead the search and recruitment process for the Company's permanent CEO.

"The Board is pleased to appoint Mr. Gieskes as its Chair and Interim CEO of the Company. Mr. Gieskes brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role and looks forward to working with Dye & Durham's customers, senior leadership team, and its employees, to drive value for all stakeholders," said Arnaud Ajdler, Lead Independent Director.

Earlier today, the Company also concluded the 2024 annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") and each of Arnaud Ajdler, Hans T. Gieskes, Tracey E. Keates, Ritu Khanna, Anthony P. Kinnear, and Sid Singh, and, Eric Shahinian, were elected to the Board. The voting results from the Annual Meeting will be filed on www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's SEDAR profile.

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Dye & Durham's current expectations regarding future events. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dye & Durham's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Dye & Durham's most recent annual information form. Dye & Durham does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

