Dye & Durham Appoints Allen Taylor to the Board

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based legal-practice-management software, today announced that it has temporarily increased the number of directors of the Company to eight and appointed Allen Taylor to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board").

The increase in the number of directors of the Company was agreed to by each of Plantro Ltd. and OneMove Capital Ltd. in accordance with the terms of the respective agreements to which it is party with the Company.

Prior to his appointment as a director of the Company, Mr. Taylor served as an observer to the Board. As previously announced, Mr. Taylor will be included on the Company's proposed slate for election at its rescheduled Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), the date of which will be announced once determined by the Board.

Allen Taylor is President of GTD Partners, a consulting and advisory firm providing operational, financial, and investment management services to a wide range of clients. Previously, he held key positions throughout an extensive career at Brookfield Asset Management, where he specialized in complex operational and financial turnarounds and portfolio management. A Chartered Accountant, Mr. Taylor has extensive experience managing complex financial structures and fostering sustainable businesses that return value to investors. He also serves on the Board of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX; TSX: TC), a Nasdaq and TSX-listed company, and sits on its compensation committee and is chair of its audit committee.

About Dye & Durham Limited

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.

