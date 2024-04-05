Dye & Durham Announces Pricing of Refinancing Transactions

TORONTO, April 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or "Holdings") (TSX: DND) today announced that Dye & Durham Corporation (the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Holdings, has priced and allocated USD $350 million aggregate principal amount of its senior secured Term Loan B Facility (the "New Term Loan Facility") and will enter into its CAD $105 million revolving credit facility (the "New Revolving Facility" and, together with the New Term Loan Facility, the "New Senior Secured Credit Facilities") and priced USD $555 million aggregate principal amount of its 8.625% senior secured notes due 2029 (the "New Senior Secured Notes" and together with the New Senior Secured Credit Facilities, the "Refinancing Transactions").

The New Senior Secured Notes will mature in 2029 and bear an interest rate of 8.625% per year (representing a spread to benchmark U.S. treasury notes of 431 basis points) payable semi-annually. The New Term Loan Facility will bear a floating interest rate equal to Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") subject to a 1.00% floor plus an applicable margin of 4.25% plus a specified credit spread adjustment. The applicable margin will be reduced by 25 basis points upon achievement of a specified first lien net leverage ratio. The New Term Loan Facility will mature in 2031 and the New Revolving Facility will mature in 2029, in each case subject to a springing maturity 91 days inside the New Senior Secured Notes if the New Senior Secured Notes have not been repaid in full, extended, refinanced or replaced on or prior to such date. The New Senior Secured Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by Holdings and by all wholly-owned subsidiaries of Holdings that guarantee the Company's New Senior Secured Credit Facilities. The Refinancing Transactions are expected to close on April 11, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering of New Senior Secured Notes together with the proceeds of the initial borrowings under the New Senior Secured Credit Facilities and cash on hand to (i) refinance the Company's existing credit facilities, (ii) repurchase some or all of Dye & Durham's 3.75% convertible senior unsecured debentures due 2026 (the "2026 Debentures") and (iii) finance working capital needs and for general corporate purposes. The refinancing of the Company's existing credit facilities addresses the risk that the existing credit facilities' maturity would have accelerated in the event that any of Dye & Durham's 2026 Debentures remained outstanding as of September 30, 2025.

The New Senior Secured Notes were offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in a private placement offering exempt from registration in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The New Senior Secured Notes and related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any other applicable state securities laws. Additionally, in Canada, an offering of New Senior Secured Notes was made pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws and will be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to Canadian securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the New Senior Secured Notes or any other securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of the New Senior Secured Notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification thereof under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

