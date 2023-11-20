Dye & Durham announces mailing of management information circular and board slate for December 19, 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders

Slate will consist of seven nominees

Ms. Colleen Morehead and Mr. Peter Brimm , two new independent nominees with impressive business credentials, included in slate

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based legal practice management software designed to make managing a law firm, organizing cases, and collaborating with clients easy, today announced that it has mailed its management information circular (the "Circular") and related meeting materials in respect of its upcoming annual general meting of shareholders, to be held on December 19, 2023 (the "Meeting"). In addition the Company announced the following individuals that are included in this year's slate of directors that will be proposed for election at the Meeting:

Brian L. Derksen , an independent director and the current Chair of the board of directors (the " Board ")

, an independent director and the current Chair of the board of directors (the " ") Matthew Proud, the Company's Global Chief Executive Officer

Leslie O'Donoghue , an independent director and the current Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board

, an independent director and the current Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board Edward D. Prittie, an independent director and the current Chair of the Compensation Committee of the Board

Ronnie Wahi, an independent director and the current Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board

Colleen Moorehead, a proposed new independent director

Peter C. Brimm , a proposed new independent director

Both Ms. Moorehead and Mr. Brimm are very well respected in the Canadian business community, and the Company is very excited to have them as part of this year's slate of directors.

"Colleen and Peter are great additions to the Board with diverse experiences and expertise that will support our continued growth," said Matt Proud, CEO of Dye & Durham.

Ms. Moorehead is currently a Special Advisor to Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP. Ms. Moorehead has extensive experience building successful companies and valuable brands. She had a long successful career in the financial services industry that spans over 35 years. While she began her career at Merrill Lynch and CIBC, Ms. Moorehead was a co-founder and President of E*TRADE Canada. Ms. Moorehead is Chair of the Board of Merrco Payments and past Chair of the Governance Committee and Board member of Solium Capital. She also participates in the early stage ecosystem through iNovia Capital Board of Advisors, Creative Destruction Lab Strategic Advisory Board and 111 Advisory Committee. Since 2003, Ms. Moorehead has been a founder and business director of The Judy Project, one of Canada's leading leadership forums, uniquely designed for executive women ascending to C-suite positions at the University of Toronto's Joseph Rotman School of Management. Ms. Moorehead is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Mr. Brimm has over 20 years of capital allocation, investing, and operating experience across multiple industries as a strategy and operations consultant, C-Suite executive, and investor. Mr. Brimm is currently the President of Envoy Holdings, a family office. Prior to this position, Mr. Brimm was the Executive Vice President of Strategy and Innovation for Shiplake Properties, a Toronto-based real estate firm. Previously to that, Mr. Brimm served as the Chief Growth Officer at Leap Tool Inc., where he helped build out the businesses capabilities and helped the business achieve significant revenue growth (qualifying for the Deloitte Fast50 for two consecutive years). He has also held various roles working as a portfolio manager for several leading hedge funds in the US and in Canada, including Relational Investors and West Face Capital Inc., among others. Mr. Brimm holds an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business with certificates in Global Management and Public Management and a B.A. cum laude in Business Economics from the University of California at Los Angeles. Mr. Brimm is a member of the CFA institute. Mr. Brimm is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Mr. Brimm was added to the slate following the printing of the Meeting materials, and therefore his biography is not included in the Circular sent to the Company's shareholders in connection with the Meeting. Other than in respect of the information included in this press release, the addition of Mr. Brimm would not result in any material changes to the Circular. Following the addition of Mr. Brimm to the slate, included below is certain updated information about the Company's director nominees.

Governance Element D&D Practice Board Size Seven nominee directors. Board Independence Six independent nominee directors. Board Diversity Two women nominee directors (29%) and one nominee director that self-identifies as a visible minority (14%) for a total of three directors (43%) that are nominated from underrepresented groups.

Not standing for re-election at the Meeting are Mario Di Pietro and Dave MacDonald, who have been directors since the initial public offering and contributed significantly to the development of the Company over the last three years.

Given the change to the slate, the Company expects to mail a new proxy to shareholders of record in respect of the Meeting, which will include Mr. Brimm as a director nominee. As indicated in the proxy and in accordance with applicable law, the securities represented by an applicable proxy will be voted as directed by the holder. However, if such a direction is not made in respect of any matter on the proxy, and the proxy appoints the Company's management nominees listed on the proxy as their proxyholder, the proxy will be voted as recommended by the Company's management. As such, all shares for which the Company's management nominees listed on the proxy are appointed as proxyholder, absent directions to the contrary, will be voted FOR Mr. Brimm's election.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited provides premier practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa.

Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com

