Dye & Durham Announces Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (the "Company" or "Dye & Durham") (TSX: DND) announced today that the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") has issued a failure-to-file cease trade order (the "FFCTO") pursuant to National Policy 11-207 – Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions against the Company as a result of the Company's failure to file its: (i) audited consolidated financial statements for FY 2025 (the "Annual Financial Statements"), (ii) management's discussion and analysis relating to the Annual Financial Statements, and (iii) CEO and CFO certificates relating to the Annual Financial Statements (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). The Company has also been delayed in filing its (i) unaudited consolidated financial statements for the first quarter of FY 2026 (the "Q1 Financial Statements"), (ii) management's discussion and analysis relating to the Q1 Financial Statements, and (iii) CEO and CFO certificates relating to the Q1 Financial Statements (collectively, the "Q1 Filings, and together with the Annual Filings, the "Required Filings").

As disclosed in the Company's press release dated October 1, 2025, the OSC had previously granted a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") which prohibited the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from trading in and acquisitions of, whether directly or indirectly, securities of the Company until two full business days following receipt by the OSC of the Required Filings. To provide the Company with additional time to complete and file the Required Filings, upon application by the Company, the OSC granted an extension of the MCTO until December 13, 2025 (the "MCTO Deadline"). As the Company was not able to file the Required Filings by the MCTO Deadline, the OSC has ordered that the MCTO be revoked and concurrently issued the FFCTO.

The FFCTO prohibits the trading by any person of all securities of the Company in each jurisdiction in Canada for so long as the FFCTO remains in effect. However, the FFCTO provides an exception for beneficial securityholders of the Company who are not currently (and who were not as of December 15, 2025) insiders or control persons of the Company and who sell securities of the Company acquired before December 15, 2025 if both of the following conditions are satisfied: (i) the sale is made through a "foreign organized regulated market", as defined in section 1.1 of the Universal Market Integrity Rules of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, and (ii) the sale is made through an investment dealer registered in a jurisdiction of Canada in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The FFCTO also provides that the rights under certain specified put contracts may be exercised, and the obligations thereunder, may be performed, subject to the terms of the FFCTO, by persons who are not currently (and who were not as of December 15, 2025) insiders or control persons of the Company and/or did not, as of the date of the FFCTO, own a sufficient number of shares of the Company to make delivery under the terms of the specified put contract.

The FFCTO will remain in effect until the Required Filings are filed. Provided that the Required Filings are made within 90 days of the date of the FFCTO, such filings would constitute an application to revoke the FFCTO. If the the Required Filings are not made within 90 days of the date of the FFCTO, the Company will apply to the OSC to revoke the FFCTO.

