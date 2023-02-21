Dye & Durham and Chicago Title grow their partnership

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Dye & Durham Limited (TSX: DND) ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based legal practice management software designed to make managing a law firm, organizing cases, and collaborating with clients easy, today announced a multi-year agreement with Chicago Title Insurance Company Canada that will increase access to title insurance offerings for real estate transactions via Canada's most trusted conveyancing platforms.

Dye & Durham and Chicago Title have expanded their partnership to allow legal professionals in Quebec the ability to seamlessly order and receive policy delivery of its title insurance products through Dye & Durham's software platform in the province. Additionally, under the expanded partnership legal professionals across Canada will receive additional value when continuing to order and receive policy delivery of its title insurance products through Dye & Durham's practice management software.

"As the world's leading provider of practice management software for small law, we're committed to providing our clients with access to the widest range of high-quality options, products and policies possible," said Matt Proud, Chief Executive Officer, Dye & Durham. "This agreement will enable stronger integration with Chicago Title across our market-leading platforms like Unity, and will provide legal professionals across the country with even greater choice and cost efficiencies when evaluating title insurance options for their clients."

"We're excited to further expand our relationship with Dye & Durham, and to work closely together to provide added value and options to our mutual customers across Canada," said John Rider, Senior Vice President, Retail and Commercial Title Insurance, Chicago Title Insurance Company Canada.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited provides premiere practice management solutions empowering legal professionals every day, delivers vital data insights to support critical corporate transactions and enables the essential payments infrastructure trusted by government and financial institutions. The company has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia. Additional information can be found at www.dyedurham.com

About Chicago Title

Chicago Title Insurance Company is a wholly owned division of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF). FNF, operating through its subsidiary Fidelity National Title Group, Inc., is one of North America's largest title companies, providing core title insurance products, escrow and other real estate related products. FNF, a Fortune 500 company, has offered security for real estate transactions for over 170 years. Chicago Title Insurance Company, a subsidiary of FNF, has been licensed in Canada for over 70 years.

For more information about Chicago Title Insurance Company, and its FNF group of companies, please see www.ctic.ca, www.fnf.com and www.fntg.com

