"At the dawn of the 2020s, we celebrate Art Deco's glamour and exuberance, exquisite craftmanship and luxurious materials with our new Belshire collection," said Jean-Jacques L'Hénaff, Vice President of Design for DXV. "Our team of world-class designers and engineers spent three years honing every curve and detail of each product until the lines and proportions reflected a unique and perfect balance between elegance and fluidity. The result is a striking assortment that effortlessly infuses beauty, quality and creativity into everyday living."

Timeless Design

Inspired by the Chrysler Building, Empire State Building and Stella Tower, each an architectural icon of the New York City landscape, the Belshire collection pays tribute to the past, celebrates the present and promises the lasting beauty exemplified in these treasured structures.

Meticulous Craftsmanship

Superior materials are at the heart of the Belshire collection. Handcrafted of Natural Oak, Warm Walnut and Carrara marble by skilled Portuguese craftsmen, each cabinet and console makes a statement when complemented by the faucets, shower and bath sets that comprise this unique collection. The faceted sinks, one-piece and wall-hung toilets and beautiful freestanding soaking tub underscore the expertise inherent in the creation of Belshire. Each piece emanates luxury and sophistication, fusing design with innovation and a modern sensibility.

Personal Expression

The DXV Belshire collection makes one-of-a-kind bathroom design a reality with customizable fittings. This rare option offers the choice of lever, cross or cushion handles on low or high-spout faucets. Like the finest jewelry, each handle and spout are intricately detailed and finished to add the perfect hint of sparkle and shine in a choice of satin brass, platinum nickel, brushed nickel or chrome. This customization allows for the creation of a truly unique bathroom.

Perfectly Curated

Every piece in the Belshire collection has been meticulously created and carefully curated to result in the creation of an exceptionally luxurious bathroom. Handcrafted cabinets and consoles, elegant faucets, shower and tub fittings and pressure balance and thermostatic trim kits, toilets, sinks, freestanding tub and accessories come together effortlessly, creating perfect harmony in today's well-appointed home.

The DXV Belshire Collection is now available through an exclusive network of showrooms across Canada. To learn more, visit DXV.com.

ABOUT DXV

DXV is a portfolio of luxury bath and kitchen products that celebrates the distinguished 140-plus-year heritage of American Standard. DXV reimagines the most influential design movements during that time: Classic (1890-1920), Golden Era (1920-1950), Modern (1950-1990), and Contemporary (1990-Present). DXV is part of LIXIL, a global leader in housing and building materials products and services. Learn more at www.dxv.com, or follow us at facebook.com/dxvcanada, twitter.com/DXVCanada, youtube.com/DXVLuxury, pinterest.com/dxvcanada, instagram.com/dxvcanada.

Belshire™ is a trademark of AS America, Inc.

ABOUT LIXIL

LIXIL makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every-day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. With approximately 75,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries, we are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more atwww.lixil.com

Learn more at www.lixil.com, Facebook and LinkedIn.

