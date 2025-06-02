DXC relaunches SAP Fast RISE offering in Mexico, powered by Microsoft Azure, to accelerate secure and local digital transformation

MEXICO CITY, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - DXC Technology, a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the relaunch of its DXC Fast RISE with SAP service in Mexico. This initiative gains new momentum following the recent availability of RISE with SAP, now hosted on Microsoft Azure, expanding opportunities to accelerate a cloud-based economy in Mexico through Microsoft's hyperscale datacenter region: Central Mexico.

This announcement marks a significant milestone for Mexican organizations looking to migrate their enterprise core to the cloud—particularly in highly regulated sectors such as banking, insurance, energy, and government, where local data residency is a critical requirement. By combining DXC's global experience with Microsoft Azure's local infrastructure, Mexican companies can now transform their systems more rapidly and with less complexity. With industry-specific expertise, DXC offers end-to-end cloud migration for SAP environments—enabling seamless migration, business process optimization, application management, and continuous improvement of SAP workloads.

"With DXC Fast RISE with SAP, our customers in Mexico can migrate to SAP S/4HANA Cloud in less than 12 months through a clear, simplified, and well-structured path. Beyond go-live, we continue to support them by helping manage and optimize their SAP environment on an ongoing basis — enabling them to reduce operational costs, free up key resources, and prepare their platform to scale with AI and automation," said Eduardo Sarmiento, Managing Director of DXC Technology Mexico.

"We see a huge opportunity for businesses to look to the cloud as a driver of competitiveness in the era of AI. This collaboration between SAP and Microsoft addresses specific needs in the Mexican market, offering greater control over critical workloads with data hosted locally," said Paola Becerra, Managing Director of SAP Mexico.

"The Mexico Central data center region is the first to offer RISE with SAP on Azure, unlocking new opportunities for business and innovation. With data residing in Mexican territory, we help organizations access more agile and efficient ways of working," said Rafael Sánchez, President and General Manager of Microsoft Mexico.

This relaunch in Mexico builds on a decades-long global partnership between DXC and SAP, which spans more than 1,000 clients across industries including financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, and the public sector. DXC's global team of 15,000+ SAP professionals, engineers, and industry experts deliver SAP-based solutions that help customers simplify, scale, and innovate through end-to-end SAP transformation strategies.

DXC Fast RISE with SAP has already been successfully implemented in companies such as Energy Harbor in the U.S. and Whitehaven Coal in Australia — helping reduce implementation times, optimize critical processes, and prepare these organizations to fully harness the potential of artificial intelligence in their future operations.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

