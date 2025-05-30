ASHBURN, Va., May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - DXC Technology, a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced it has been named Global Partner of the Year at the Dynatrace Amplify Partner Sales Kickoff. The award recognizes DXC's 15-year strategic collaboration with Dynatrace—marked by deep technical expertise, strategic investment, and transformative results for enterprise customers worldwide.

Dynatrace Names DXC Global Partner of the Year (CNW Group/DXC Technology Company)

The Global Partner of the Year Award honors organizations that demonstrate exceptional innovation and drive market adoption for Dynatrace solutions. DXC earned this distinction for its ability to leverage innovative solutions from Dynatrace to foster growth and success, consistently exceeding expectations and addressing the evolving needs of enterprises. DXC was also recognized for spearheading the establishment of a Dynatrace strategic business unit, with more than 280 certified engineers and over 1,500 trained professionals worldwide.

"This recognition underscores the power of our partnership and the trust our customers place in our joint solutions," said Howard Boville, President, DXC Consulting & Engineering Services Powered by AI. "In just the past 15 months, we've helped more than 200 organizations, including some of the most complex enterprises in the world—adopt Dynatrace. With the industry's largest team of Dynatrace-certified engineers, a dedicated business unit, and automation that facilitates onboarding in minutes, we're enabling clients to accelerate transformation, resolve issues faster, and realize the full value of AI-powered observability."

"It's my honor to congratulate DXC Technology on being named our 2025 Global Partner of the Year. This well-deserved award reflects DXC's remarkable commitment to innovating and driving market growth, and we couldn't be prouder to recognize their achievements. Our combined potential to deliver true business outcomes is only increasing, and we look forward to building on this success and delivering even greater impact in the year to come," said Jay Snyder, SVP, Global Partners and Alliances, Dynatrace.

DXC brings unparalleled scale and expertise to the Dynatrace ecosystem, with one of the largest investments in Dynatrace talent across the IT industry. DXC's dedicated Global Dynatrace Strategic Business Group reflects its commitment to delivering next-generation observability solutions for our customers. DXC is also the only IT services provider with a Center of Excellence focused on Logs Management on Grail, which highlights our leadership in applying AI to enterprise-scale applications.

To learn more about how DXC is partnering with Dynatrace to drive innovation and deliver powerful outcomes on a global scale, visit here.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Dynatrace and Grail are trademarks of the Dynatrace, Inc. group of companies.

SOURCE DXC Technology Company

Angelena Abate, Media Relations, +1 646 234 8060, [email protected]; Roger Sachs, CFA, VP of Investor Relations, +1-201 259-0801, [email protected]