TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Duuo, an online insurance distributor, has partnered with Farmers' Markets Ontario (FMO) to provide FMO vendor-members with affordable, one-of-a-kind flex packages that offer coverage on-demand.

In partnership with FMO, Duuo developed three unique packages that allow vendor-members to enjoy on-demand coverage to suit their needs. From a 1-day package to a season pass, all policies cover vendor-members at events in any location over a 6-month period.

This is a much-needed opportunity for vendors as Catherine Clarke, FMO executive director points out, "The lack of affordable liability insurance coverage has been a barrier for farmers and small businesses wishing to sell at markets. Our partnership with Duuo removes that barrier by providing great pricing for on-demand online insurance. It will see more vendors at markets and that's a good thing!"

Part of The Co-operators group of companies, Duuo first introduced their vendor insurance offering in Spring 2020. As with all of Duuo's insurance products, vendors can purchase coverage in just a few clicks on the company's website. With coverage in place, FMO vendor-members can enjoy peace of mind knowing that they're covered in the event anything goes wrong during their experience as an FMO vendor-member.

"We created our vendor insurance offering to provide Canadian vendors with easier access to affordable, online coverage", says Sunni Shannon, Duuo's Partner Success Manager. "That's why we're so excited to be working with FMO, providing their vendor-members with flexible insurance packages they can rely on as they get ready to show off all their hard work at upcoming events!"

Duuo partners with event organizers across Canada to provide their vendors with flexible, affordable coverage, while making it easy to track insurance with certificate management and automatic alerts. For more information on partnering with Duuo for your next conference, craft show, or farmers' market, visit their website here.

About Duuo

Duuo was created by The Co-operators, a proudly Canadian insurance company founded in 1945 by a small group of farmers and social pioneers who felt traditional insurance didn't meet their unique needs. Duuo is the 21st-century version of this mindset. Launched in late 2018, Duuo is committed to creating new, on-demand solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of Canadians living and working in a highly innovative and fast-paced digital economy.

SOURCE Duuo

For further information: [email protected]