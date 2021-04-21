TORONTO, ON, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Duuo, an online insurance distributor, has expanded their tenant insurance offering to residents of Québec. This new roll out will provide Québec residents with easy access to Duuo's online platform where they can purchase affordable tenant insurance in minutes, enjoying flexible, month-to-month policies.

Through Duuo's online platform, renters can easily get a quote and purchase coverage in just a few clicks. Designed in a subscription-style model, renters are no longer locked into annual policies that they may not need.

"We continue to leverage modern digital tools in our effort to streamline the process of purchasing insurance, so we can meet the evolving needs and expectations of busy Canadians" Duuo's Managing Director, Peter Primdahl states. "In these times, flexibility is king. We're thrilled to announce that our Tenant Insurance product is now available in Québec, providing more Canadians with flexible, on-demand coverage that's as easy to turn on and off as their favourite streaming services."

In an effort to ensure more Canadians have proper coverage in place, Duuo is now partnering with property managers to help them effectively manage their tenants' insurance with one simplified dashboard view. Through education campaigns for tenants and automatic liability coverage updates for property managers, partnering with Duuo makes it easy to work towards the goal of a completely covered building.

Once a property is registered through the Duuo platform, Duuo is able to seamlessly onboard new property management partners, while providing their tenants with a preferred rate on the cost of coverage.

Duuo's Tenant Insurance joins their Short-Term Rental Insurance, Rent-my-Stuff Insurance, and Event Insurance products in Québec, with more of their offerings expected to be extended to the Québec market in the future.

About Duuo

Duuo was created by The Co-operators, a proudly Canadian insurance company founded in 1945 by a small group of farmers and social pioneers who felt traditional insurance didn't meet their unique needs. Duuo is the 21st-century version of this mindset. Launched in late 2018, Duuo is committed to creating new, on-demand solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of Canadians living and working in a highly innovative and fast-paced digital economy.

