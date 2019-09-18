During Tow Safety Week, CAA renews the call for provincial regulation of the towing industry

"Long wait times, unscrupulous tow truck drivers and sky-high towing bills will continue to be an issue for motorists unless the Ontario government makes provincial towing regulation a priority," said Teresa Di Felice, AVP, government and community relations at CAA SCO. "Doing so would ensure Ontario motorists have certainty when it comes to towing services, regardless of when or where they require support. It will also help to earn respect for the many men and women who work hard to provide an important service on our roads."

Di Felice points to the recent discussions around highway incident management and the long traffic delays caused by collisions as another reason for regulation.

"Calling for a tow truck on the side of the highway can be a stressful experience for motorists, provincial towing regulation will make certain that the standards of training, service and equipment in the towing industry are kept high," added Di Felice.

To help consumers, CAA launched the Towing Bill of Rights (TBR), a glove box reference card, to help avoid any confusion when it comes to the rights of motorists when calling for a tow truck. Since its launch in 2018, CAA has distributed over 22,000 cards. The TBR continues to be one of CAA's most sought after educational items. A digital version of the CAA Towing Bill of Rights is available for download or printing at www.towrights.ca or at CAA stores.

CAA and the Provincial Towing Association of Ontario developed Tow Safety Week to raise awareness among consumers, the industry and government officials on towing issues in the province. The awareness week concludes at the provincial Tow Show, where a panel of experts will be discussing some of the issues affecting the industry.

As a leader and advocate for road safety and mobility, CAA South Central Ontario is a not-for-profit auto club which represents the interests of over 2 million members. For over a century, CAA has collaborated with communities, police services and governments to help keep drivers and their families safe while travelling on our roads.

