During Heart Health Month (February) Canadian women can increase their "Healthy Heart Life-Expectancy" as much as men

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Among women, the symptoms of heart disease are often ignored while their risk factors (hypertension, high cholesterol, sedentary lifestyle, and excess body weight) are overlooked. During Heart Health Month, McGill University researchers are showing women how they can benefit from healthy lifestyle changes as much as men.

Both women and men, can increase their life-expectancy with a healthy heart by over 10 years

Simple changes including: regular exercise, healthy eating, losing a few excess pounds, and taking prescribed medication for blood pressure or high cholesterol can help women and men live longer, healthier lives.

Canadians can calculate the benefits of lowering their Cardiovascular Age using a simple, secure, on-line calculator funded by grants from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. The scientifically validated cardio-metabolic health calculator is available to all Canadians via the www.MissionVAV.com website.

Improving heart health among with a scientifically proven e-health program.

Across the country, Canadian Veterans, their families and supporters, as well as members of the Royal Canadian Legion, can also take part in the six-week Heart Health Mission. This on-line program has been proven to lower an individual's risk of developing heart disease and diabetes, through exercise, healthy eating, and weight management. MissionVAV is designed by health professionals at the McGill Comprehensive Health Improvement Program (CHIP) and funded by Veterans Affairs Canada.

This web-based, digital tracking program was previously developed and tested among McGill University Health Centre employees and active service members of the Canadian Armed Forces. Published studies have shown that participants exercise more, lose weight, and lower their risk of developing heart disease and diabetes. They also sleep better and improve their mental health.

