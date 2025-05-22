Durham Region Transit workers vote 98% for strike mandate

OSHAWA, ON, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor members working at Durham Region Transit voted 98% on May 21 for strike action if they cannot reach an agreement with the region by midnight on June 6.

"The region has a responsibility to invest in public transit and in the workers who uphold it, especially as the community continues to grow," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

Unifor Local 222 members working at Durham Region Transit voted for strike action. (CNW Group/Unifor)

If the two sides cannot negotiate a new contract, Unifor members will be in a legal strike position on Sat., June 7 at 12:01 a.m.

There are 616 transit workers – from operators to maintenance, dispatch and specialized services – represented by Unifor Local 222.

A key outstanding issue is losing the gap on wages. Transit workers in surrounding "905-area code" municipalities with similar populations and growth projections, such as in Mississauga and Brampton, earn as much as $5 more an hour than their counterparts in Durham Region for the same work.

Last April, Unifor's "Fund Durham Regional Transit" campaign helped push Durham Regional Council to reaffirmed its dedication to fully funding the 127% growth needed for the transit system by 2032.

Since then, there has been little movement by the region to make good on its promise.

"It's time to close the wage gap," said Unifor Local 222 President Jeff Gray. "Our members deserve equal pay for equal work. Their skills and dedication to the job must be recognized in the next contract."

Transit operators are concerned about on-the-job harassment and abuse. Local 222 members are also seeking to negotiate scheduling that respects work-life balance.

Negotiations between Local 222 and DRT began March 31.

Unifor represents 21,000 members across the road transportation sector, including 7,600 transit operators and skilled trades staff working in urban transit.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

