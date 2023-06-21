Durham Region named one of the world's Top7 Intelligent Communities for the second year in a row

WHITBY, ON, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Durham Region has been named one of the top seven global Intelligent Communities of 2023 by the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF).

The announcement marks the 21st annual top seven list and comes following the 2023 Top7 Intelligent Communities Conference hosted by the Region of Durham, in partnership with ICF.

Guests listening to a presentation at the 2023 Top7 Intelligent Communities Conference in Durham Region (CNW Group/Regional Municipality of Durham)

ICF recognizes the world's leading municipalities that are successfully using broadband deployment and use, workforce development, innovation, digital inclusion and advocacy to improve the quality of citizen's lives. Durham Region is named alongside cities and counties from the United States of America, Vietnam, Brazil, and Australia. One of the seven finalists will be named the Intelligent Community of the Year at the ICF Summit this fall.

This global recognition is a celebration of Durham's innovation community—all of the participating organizations and innovative leaders that contributed to Durham's top seven achievement.

Government, academic institutions, businesses and not-for-profit organizations in Durham Region are all working together to address the needs of our communities through modern technology and innovative thinking. Together, we are working to improve economic competitiveness, engage citizens, and increase connectivity to support a smarter, healthier, more equitable and sustainable Durham.

Through the myDurham Intelligent Communities Plan, the Region of Durham is leading the way in innovation with initiatives such as the Regional Broadband Project; CityStudio Durham; the Durham Greener Homes project; Your Durham; and the myDurham 311 Smart Home Device Voice Service project.

To learn more about these projects and how they embody our vision for an Intelligent Durham, visit durham.ca/IntelligentCommunities.

Quotes

"An intelligent community addresses the needs of its citizens. In Durham Region, we're creating the next generation of innovative thinkers and problem solvers by focusing on our residents and improving the citizen experience. Through our intelligent initiatives and our innovation community, Durham is bringing forth transformative smart projects, electric and green technologies, and diverse leaders—that's why we continue to be one of the best places in the world to live, work and invest."

- John Henry, Regional Chair and CEO

"Being named a top seven Intelligent Community for the second year in a row showcases our vision of an 'Intelligent Durham'. The Region of Durham prides itself on working collaboratively with local municipalities and community partners, and we are honoured to be recognized on a global stage—again—as we work to create a smarter, healthier, more connected region."

- Elaine Baxter-Trahair, Chief Administrative Officer

"This is an amazing achievement for the Region of Durham. Hosting the 2023 Top7 Intelligent Communities Conference has been an incredible opportunity to learn from other communities and better understand how we can address our collective challenges in a smart, connected way. The myDurham Intelligent Community Plan has been a cornerstone in engaging citizens, leading the way in digital transformation, and improving our economic competitiveness."

- Alison Burgess, Director of Communications and Engagement

About Durham Region

Located on the eastern side of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), Durham is a region with momentum. Offering a competitive advantage like no other, Durham is a community where talented, smart and ambitious people—known for their innovation, creativity, skills and education—bring access to world markets, insights, invention and traditions. A place where an innovative ecosystem helps propel new ideas forward. Where ingenuity and industry help tackle global challenges. Visit durham.ca to learn more about one of Canada's fastest growing communities.

