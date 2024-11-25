Durham Region intelligent community certification signals global recognition for great quality of life, global investment readiness

WHITBY, ON, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Durham Region has been recognized as a fully certified intelligent community by the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF), a designation provided to communities that are poised for investment, and set to succeed economically, socially and culturally.

Intelligent Community Certification is an economic development credential based on the ICF's Community Accelerator Strategy and analytic methods. Meeting ICF's Certification standard provides objective validation that Durham Region has high-quality connectivity, effective workforce development, a business innovation ecosystem and meaningful community engagement, digital inclusion and sustainability programs in place. These qualities combine to support the growth of innovative businesses, to meet their talent needs and provide inclusive prosperity and a high quality of life.

Durham Region joins Winnipeg, Manitoba as the second Canadian community to receive this prestigious designation. Certification will remain in place until October 2027.

Quote

"Durham Region offers an exceptional quality of life, making it a great place to live, work and invest. This credential affirms the collective work of our local area municipalities, post-secondary institutions, boards of trade and chambers of commerce, incubators and more, that is positioning Durham for continued success."

– John Henry, Regional Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Region of Durham

About Durham Region

Located on the eastern side of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), Durham is a region with momentum. Offering a competitive advantage like no other, Durham is a community where talented, smart and ambitious people—known for their innovation, creativity, skills and education—bring access to world markets, insights, invention and traditions. A place where an innovative ecosystem helps propel new ideas forward. Where ingenuity and industry help tackle global challenges. Visit durham.ca to learn more about one of Canada's fastest growing communities.

