Durham Region named one of the top seven Intelligent Communities in the world

WHITBY, ON, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Durham Region has been named one of the top seven global Intelligent Communities of 2022 by the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF).

In the 20th annual top seven list, Durham Region is named alongside cities and counties from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Taiwan and Vietnam. This fall, one of the seven finalists will be named the Intelligent Community of the Year at the ICF Summit.

The ICF's top seven list recognizes the world's leading municipalities that are successfully using digital innovations to improve the quality of their citizen's lives. It's about using modern technology and innovative thinking to improve economic competitiveness, engage citizens, and increase connectivity to support smarter, healthier, more equitable and sustainable communities.

Through its Intelligent Communities Plan, the Region of Durham is leading the way in innovation, with initiatives such as the Regional Broadband Project; CityStudio Durham; the Canada Learning Bond outreach project; and the myDurham 311 Smart Home Device Voice Service project. Durham also offers a strong network of digital support for small businesses and entrepreneurs, with collaborative initiatives to connect businesses directly to customers, like the Downtowns of Durham and the Shop in Durham online marketplace.

To learn more about initiatives currently underway in Durham Region, visit durham.ca/IntelligentCommunities.

Quotes

"In Durham Region, we invest in improving the citizen experience, and in co-creating the future with our next generation of problem solvers. Through digital transformation, Durham is leading the way to a bright future—driven by a workforce known for its innovative mindset. Autonomous and electric vehicles, clean technology and innovative service delivery are key areas of focus for us as we create the Durham of tomorrow, today. It's no wonder Durham is recognized as being one of the best places in the world to live, work and invest."

- John Henry, Regional Chair and CEO

"We have a vision for a smart, connected Durham. It's about working collaboratively with local municipalities and community partners to focus on residents and businesses as we address our collective challenges in a smart, connected way. We are proud to be recognized on a world stage for our work to support smarter, healthier, more equitable and sustainable communities here in Durham."

- Elaine Baxter-Trahair, Chief Administrative Officer

"Strong, resident-centred services are the backbone of a great quality of life. Durham Region's Intelligent Community Plan is engaging citizens, improving economic competitiveness, and increasing connectivity. Being named a top seven Intelligent Community is not only a great honour, but it's also a fantastic opportunity to learn from other communities as we continue to create a more connected, inclusive and sustainable region."

- Sandra Austin, Director of Strategic Initiatives

Quick facts

About Durham Region

Located on the eastern side of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), Durham is a region with momentum. Offering a competitive advantage like no other, Durham is a community where talented, smart and ambitious people—known for their innovation, creativity, skills and education—bring access to world markets, insights, invention and traditions. A place where an innovative ecosystem helps propel new ideas forward. Where ingenuity and industry help tackle global challenges. Visit durham.ca to learn more about one of Canada's fastest growing communities.

SOURCE Regional Municipality of Durham

For further information: Media inquiries: The Regional Municipality of Durham: Melissa Westover - Communications Advisor, 905-668-7711 ext. 2834 or [email protected]