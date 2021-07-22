Recommendation supported by multiple clinical trials that demonstrated a reduced frequency of asthma exacerbations compared to placebo, and a reduction in the need for oral corticosteroids in oral corticosteroid-dependent patients.

DUPIXENT® is the only biologic approved in Canada to treat severe asthma with type 2 / eosinophilic phenotype, or oral corticosteroid-dependent asthma

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Sanofi Canada is pleased to announce that the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) and Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS) issued positive recommendations for the reimbursement of DUPIXENT® (dupilumab injection) for the treatment of severe asthma and oral corticosteroid-dependent asthma and when certain conditions are met. Full details on the recommended criteria for reimbursement are available on the CADTH and INESSS websites.

"The positive recommendations from both CADTH and INESSS provide optimism for the many Canadians whose severe asthma is unresponsive to current therapies and are in need of new options to effectively manage their disease," says Marissa Poole, Country Lead, Sanofi Canada and General Manager, Sanofi Genzyme Canada. "Uncontrolled severe asthma can have a devastating impact for patients – improving access to needed treatment options like DUPIXENT® is a critical step to helping patients better manage their disease and improve their quality of life."

DUPIXENT® is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of the interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) pathways1 and is not an immunosuppressant. Data from DUPIXENT® clinical trials have shown that IL-4 and IL-13 are key and central drivers of the type 2 inflammation that plays a major role in severe asthma, atopic dermatitis and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP).

"DUPIXENT® is a promising treatment option for Canadians disabled by severe asthma who have until now been forced to resort to frequent treatment with damaging oral steroids," says Dr. Kenneth Chapman, Professor of Medicine at the University of Toronto and Director of the Asthma and Airway Centre of the University Health Network. "Greater access to this impactful treatment will improve the lives of many Canadians now struggling with severe asthma."

Asthma is a chronic disease caused by swelling and inflammation of the airway, lining, and tightening of the muscles around the airway, which blocks the flow of air through the lungs.2 People with severe asthma experience difficulty breathing, coughing, wheezing, and are at-risk for life-threatening asthma attacks that may require emergency room visits or hospitalization.3,4 While some people with severe asthma can manage their symptoms with oral corticosteroids, others remain uncontrolled despite available treatments.

About DUPIXENT®

Since its initial approval in 2017, DUPIXENT® remains the only biologic medicine approved by Health Canada for the treatment of patients six years and older with moderate-to-severe AD whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable. DUPIXENT® is also approved in Canada for the treatment of adult patients with severe CRSwNP and for the treatment of severe asthma in patients 12 years and older.5

DUPIXENT® is jointly developed by Sanofi and Regeneron under a global collaboration agreement.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

Sanofi entities in Canada employ approximately 2,000 people. In 2018, we invested more than $127 million in R&D in Canada, creating jobs, business and opportunity throughout the country.

Follow us on Twitter @SanofiCanada and on YouTube.

References

1 DUPIXENT® Canada Product Monograph. February 22, 2021. 2 Asthma Canada. Asthma Facts and Statistics. Available from https://asthma.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Asthma-101.pdf. Accessed October 15, 2020. 3 Asthma Canada. Severe Asthma. Available from https://asthma.ca/get-help/severe-asthma/. Accessed October 15, 2020. 4 Asthma Canada. Asthma Facts and Statistics. Available from https://asthma.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Asthma-101.pdf. Accessed October 15, 2020. 5 DUPIXENT® Canada Product Monograph. February 22, 2021.

SOURCE Sanofi Canada

For further information: Media Relations Contact, Marissa Smith, Tel: +1 (416) 892-2158, [email protected]