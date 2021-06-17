DUPIXENT ® is approved by Health Canada for use in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis and severe asthma. 1

is approved by Health Canada for use in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis and severe asthma. The pre-filled pen offers an additional administration option for all DUPIXENT® indications in patients aged 12 years and older.2

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Sanofi Canada announced today that a new 300 mg single-dose (single-use) pre-filled pen for DUPIXENT® (dupilumab injection) is now available in Canada. The pre-filled pen is approved for all DUPIXENT® indications in patients aged 12 years and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), severe asthma and severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP), for at-home administration.3

"The daily management of chronic diseases caused by type 2 inflammation – such as severe asthma, severe rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis and atopic dermatitis – can be difficult and overwhelming for many patients," says Dr. Susan Waserman, Allergist/ Clinical Immunologist and Professor of Medicine at McMaster University. "Providing an option like the pre-filled pen for DUPIXENT® may offer patients a more convenient experience that may help ease the daily burden of treating their condition."

The DUPIXENT® pre-filled pen was designed to offer a more convenient and easy-to-use option for self-administration. The device contains 300 mg of DUPIXENT® for subcutaneous injection (injection under the skin) and offers patients visual and audio cues to help guide the administration process.4 Through its automated injection process, once the pre-filled pen is held and pressed against the skin, the patient will hear a click sound when the injection starts and the window on the pre-filled pen will turn yellow. The pre-filled pen also features a hidden needle design, to reduce the risk of accidental needle sticks.5

"The devastating impact of living with a chronic disease touches all aspects of a person's life. It's therefore critical that our commitment to supporting patients extends to easing the burden of disease management," says Marissa Poole, Country Lead, Sanofi Canada and General Manager, Sanofi Genzyme Canada. "Patient needs drive innovation at Sanofi, and insights from patients helped inform the development of the pre-filled pen for DUPIXENT®. This enabled us to address their needs and help simplify the treatment experience."

Although the device can be administered at-home, administration requires training by a healthcare professional. Patients should not inject themselves or someone else unless they have received training. In adolescents 12 years of age and older, it is recommended that DUPIXENT® be administered by, or under supervision of, an adult.6

Patients interested in more information about the pre-filled pen can visit Dupixent.ca to learn more.

About DUPIXENT®

DUPIXENT® is a fully human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of the interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) proteins and is not an immunosuppressant. Data from DUPIXENT® clinical trials have shown that IL-4 and IL-13 are key drivers of the type 2 inflammation that plays a major role in AD, severe asthma and CRSwNP.7

Since its initial approval in 2017, DUPIXENT® remains the only biologic medicine approved by Health Canada for the treatment of patients six years and older with moderate-to-severe AD whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable.8 DUPIXENT® is also approved in Canada for the treatment of adult patients with severe CRSwNP and for the treatment of severe asthma in patients 12 years and older.9

DUPIXENT® is jointly developed by Sanofi and Regeneron under a global collaboration agreement.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

Sanofi entities in Canada employ approximately 2,000 people. In 2018, we invested more than $127 million in R&D in Canada, creating jobs, business and opportunity throughout the country.

Follow us on Twitter @SanofiCanada and on YouTube.

References

