Dunton Rainville celebrates 65 years of passion!

"We are particularly proud to have ensured the sustainability of our organization over the years, given the highly competitive environment in which the legal services industry operates. We have grown at the pace of the business world," explains Jean-Jacques Rainville , Chairman of the firm's Board of Directors.

Me Rainville believes that Dunton Rainville has succeeded in staying the course and remaining in an enviable position thanks to its fundamental values, client loyalty, sustained business development and responsible management.

"For 65 years, our clients' interests have remained the primary concern of each member of the firm, consistent with our tradition of quality, dedication and competence. We pay close attention to all of our clients, both individuals and companies or institutions, at all times, providing them with optimal, creative and competitively priced legal solutions, according to their needs," he adds.

The Chairman also believes that it is thanks to its team of highly qualified professionals who are driven by a desire to contribute to their clients' success that the firm has been able to meet the many challenges it has faced over the past 65 years.

The strength of their passion and the unwavering commitment of each member of the firm have always, in his opinion, been the driving force behind its success. "We have always relied on talented people and people with heart. Our predecessors were great jurists. Their strategic vision for the future has been critical to our success and they have ensured Dunton Rainville an enviable reputation in the legal community.

"We intend to pursue our expansion by continuing to focus on remaining close to our clients. Our objective is to maintain both the firm's position at the top of the list of Quebec firms and our commitment to our clients and the communities where we operate. We are confident that with the support of our clients and each member of our team, we will succeed," he concluded.

About Dunton Rainville:

Dunton Rainville LLP is a firm of 225 people, including approximately 100 lawyers, notaries and labour relations advisors, who work in our Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, Joliette, Saint-Jérôme and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu offices. Our professionals have leading-edge expertise and the firm acts in all areas requiring legal services, particularly in commercial, banking and real estate matters, labour, employment and immigration law, public, municipal, education and health law, as well as civil, insurance, construction and family law. Dunton Rainville is a member of the global network of leading law firms, SCG Legal.

