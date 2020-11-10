Dun & Bradstreet, James Hardie, McKesson, Takeda Pharmaceutical and Zurich North America among 30+ customers speaking at BeyondTheBlack 2020

12,000+ registrants already on board to hear digital finance transformation and accounting automation best practices from customers, Big 4, Genpact and SAP® at BlackLine user conference

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) is hosting its 13th annual global user conference next week. With more than 12,000 people already registered, BeyondTheBlack™ 2020: The Modern Accounting Virtual Experience will focus on best practices for accelerating digital finance transformation as companies continue to settle into their distributed working environments as a result of the global pandemic. The event will bring together Finance & Accounting (F&A) professionals from around the world to collaborate virtually, advance their subject matter expertise, network with peers and even have a laugh with comedian Trevor Noah who will host an accounting-focused late-night TV style show at the end of Day 2.

The complimentary 3-day virtual event will feature speakers from more than 30 BlackLine customers including Dun & Bradstreet, Hubbell Incorporated, James Hardie, Kimberly-Clark, McKesson, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Zurich North America, with F&A professionals from each sharing insights learned by automating financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes using BlackLine's solutions. Demonstrating BlackLine's expanding ecosystem in the F&A arena, thought leaders from Deloitte, EY, Genpact, KPMG and SAP® are among the 14 BlackLine strategic consulting and technology partners that are sponsoring and speaking at the event.



In a world of uncertainty, it is vital that the right automated checks and controls are in place to verify data and process integrity and address potential issues prior to public reporting. The pandemic has placed renewed focus on risk management, control environments and cash flow optimization. A key focus area at BeyondTheBlack will be embracing the pandemic's disruption not as a threat, but as an opportunity to modernize F&A to ensure data accuracy, visibility and control; reduce risk; and ultimately guide key decision-making. Use of AI and machine learning to simplify the order-to-cash process by automating cash application will also be highlighted with a focus on the solutions offered by Rimilia, the UK-based, AI-powered accounts receivable automation company acquired by BlackLine.

Additional featured speakers include BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker, President & Chief Operating Officer Marc Huffman and Mike Walsh, CEO of Tomorrow, a global consultancy focused on designing business for the 21st century. Award-winning journalist and entrepreneur Soledad O'Brien will emcee the event, guiding attendees through the keynotes, interactive sessions and training opportunities.

BeyondTheBlack, formerly InTheBlack, is BlackLine's annual user conference that for 12 years has brought together a global community focused on innovation in Finance & Accounting. The new name encapsulates the new reality: accountants and other financial professionals are now being called on to do more than just close the books and verify that the numbers are right. What was previously their sole focus is now just one part of the value they bring. F&A leaders are embracing modern accounting by unifying systems, data and processes to deliver accurate results faster; automating routine work to focus on strategic business initiatives; and executing continuously to support the business in real time. Instead of just making sure organizations are 'InTheBlack', it's time for accountants to go 'BeyondTheBlack'.

BeyondTheBlack 2020 will take place virtually Tuesday to Thursday, Nov. 17th to 19th, featuring more than 100 speakers spanning approximately 60 sessions. For information or to register, go here.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,200 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.



BlackLine Forward-looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our growth plans and opportunities.



Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon BlackLine's current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's ability to execute on its strategies, attract new customers, enter new geographies and develop, release and sell new features and solutions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.



Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE BlackLine

For further information: Media Contact: Ashley Dyer, PR Director, BlackLine, 818-936-7166, [email protected]