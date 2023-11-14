This M&A coincides with Dulcedo Group's 15th anniversary and represents the group's most significant investment, with the complete purchase of I+AM and securing the majority shares of Sundae Creative

MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Dulcedo Group, a multidisciplinary-talent management agency headquartered in Montreal, is proud to announce the successful merger and acquisition of leading influencer talent agency Influence+All Management, founded by Karine Idrissi, and the fast-growing public relations and influencer marketing agency Sundae Creative, co-founded by Kristina Argento and Karine Idrissi. This is a significant step in Dulcedo's continued growth during its milestone 15th anniversary year and is a testament to the group's dedication to amplifying its prominence in the North American market and beyond.

Dulcedo Group Acquires Influence+All and Sundae Creative Agency as Part of Ambitious North American Expansion Plan (CNW Group/Sundae Creative)

This two-fold acquisition will further see the seamless integration of Influence+All Management (aka, I+AM), into Dulcedo's existing structure, where core values of diversity and nurturing of influencer talent take center stage. The consolidation of the I+AM squad of talent agents to Dulcedo's Talent Management Division represents an evolution of I+AM's legacy into a partnership that honors the same commitment to shaping the future of influencer talent management.

Sundae Creative, under the continued stewardship of its co-founders, is poised to receive a powerful boost from Dulcedo Group as they embark on an exciting journey together to supercharge the PR agency's expansion. This collaboration is set to usher in a new era of white-glove service in communications, transcending the boundaries of conventional public relations and influencer marketing. Established in 2017, Sundae Creative will retain its unique boutique agency approach, but will now have the resources of a larger organization as it enters a stage of unparalleled growth. Sundae Creative's current client roster includes Roots, Bath & Body Works, Call It Spring, and DAVIDsTEA, among others. The partnership opens an opportunity gateway offering Dulcedo Group the unique advantage to integrate a PR division into its portfolio, in alignment with its long-held pursuit of excellence in the multimedia industry.

"We're so proud of this momentous occasion for Sundae Creative and Influence+All as we enter a new collaboration with partners who see the inherent value and potential that our firms bring forward," shares Karine Idrissi, founder of I+AM and co-founder of Sundae Creative. "The innovative and future-forward thinking of Dulcedo's leadership team has empowered Karine and I more than ever with endless possibilities for disrupting the influencer marketing and PR space, while allowing us to stay committed to our business ethos and values," adds co-founder of Sundae Creative, Kristina Argento.

In the past decade, Dulcedo Group has grown its expertise from representing models to managing talent from an array of industries, creating distinct entities within their organization that share a strong, common thread. The momentous integration of I+AM and the establishment of a PR division with Sundae Creative was a natural next step for the group, as they steadfastly pave their way in becoming a full-service creative agency powerhouse.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Sundae Creative and I+AM teams into the Dulcedo family and I'm particularly delighted to bring female leadership into our organization," says Karim S. Leduc, CEO of Dulcedo. "Having fostered a close-knit collaboration with both agencies over the past six years, I recognized early on that both firms bring something unique to the table and share in Dulcedo's pursuit of excellence," he adds. "It was abundantly clear from the beginning that Kristina and Karine would make the perfect partners and allies as we shape the future of influencer talent management and expand into the dynamic space of public relations."

As a result of this partnership, Sundae Creative will now have physical office spaces in both Montreal and Toronto, with satellite teams in Vancouver, and with plans for further expansion into New York and Los Angeles. The agency is set to bring a fresh perspective to the world of multimedia, with a strong focus on public relation services, influencer marketing, experiential and brand events. A commitment to excellence and innovation is a continued promise from both Sundae Creative and Dulcedo Influencer Management services, now home to I+AM.

About Dulcedo:

Co-founded in 2008 by Karim S. Leduc in Montréal, Dulcedo Management Group is a global multi-disciplinary talent management agency with a head office in Montréal and an office in Toronto with a talent roster from all over the world. Dulcedo currently has four divisions, representing talents within the Modeling, Sports and Gaming industries, as led by Karim Rekik, and the Influencer Industry, as led by Benjamin Carter. Visit www.dulcedo.com to learn more.

About Sundae Creative:

Founded in 2017, Sundae Creative is a public relations and influencer marketing agency. Sundae Creative dreams up, creates and executes innovative communication strategies that maximize a brand's awareness to its highest potential. By disrupting the confinements of traditional PR, Sundae Creative has a modern perspective of what's expected from an agency partner, providing brands they believe in with a tailored approach that fuels the imagination. From media relations, event planning to influencer marketing initiatives, the agency brings to life turn-key solutions that ignite interest on the most relevant platforms.

