Dufferin Mall Sets the Tone for a Sweet 2021 Holiday Season with a Giant Candyland Installation

Guests can visit Centre Court to safely explore the Candyland installation until January 3rd, 2022, or book photos with Santa until December 24th at dufferinmall.ca.

Donations from Santa photos and 100% of the gift wrap proceeds will be donated to St. Joseph's Health Centre, supporting the expansion and redevelopment of their children's emergency department.

For details visit dufferinmall.ca

About Dufferin Mall

Dufferin Mall is a one-stop shopping destination, conveniently located south of Dufferin and Bloor, a two-minute walking distance from Dufferin Subway Station. The fully equipped 590,000 square foot shopping centre has over 120 shops and services. The comprehensive mix of affordable retailers include H&M, Winners, Marshalls, Tommy Hilfiger, Pandora, Bath & Body Works and Dynamite.

Visit www.dufferinmall.ca and join the conversation on Twitter (@DufferinMall), Facebook (facebook.com/DufferinMall) and Instagram (@dufferin_mall).

About St. Joseph's Health Centre

St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation is an innovative fundraising organization committed to connecting with our west end community and supporting our St. Joe's Promise to look after the unique health needs of our 500,000 neighbours. This Promise is rooted in a century-long tradition of community care begun in 1921 by our Founders, the Sister of St. Joseph. We have grown in recent years to be a leading community hospital foundation with a dedicated team, and a strong and engaged board of directors. In 2019, we announced reaching a milestone of $100M raised through our Promise campaign.

supportstjoes.ca/emergency-care-at-st-josephs-health-centre/

