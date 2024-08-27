Claw Your Way Back-to-School with Dufferin Mall's Prize-Filled Claw Machines

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - As September approaches, Toronto's Dufferin Mall is celebrating the back-to-school season with a family-friendly event: Claw Craze on Saturday, September 7, 12-7PM.

With a claw machine full of prizes, free arcade games, DIY bracelet making, face painting and more, this event promises to bring nostalgia and excitement for everyone.

Dufferin Mall Claw Craze Poster (CNW Group/Dufferin Mall)

Guests who spend $75 or more on back-to-school essentials at Dufferin Mall (anytime between August 24 to September 7) will have the chance to test their claw machine skills at Claw Craze.

Prizes include over 125 gift cards with a GRAND PRIZE valued at $250 for one lucky winner.

Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to shop, play and win on September 7 at Dufferin Mall's Back-to-School Claw Craze.

For more details, visit dufferinmall.ca

About Dufferin Mall

Dufferin Mall is a one-stop shopping destination, conveniently located south of Dufferin and Bloor, a two-minute walking distance from Dufferin Subway Station. The fully equipped 590,000 square foot shopping centre has over 120 shops and services. The comprehensive mix of affordable retailers include H&M, Winners, Marshalls, Tommy Hilfiger, Pandora, Bath & Body Works and more.

