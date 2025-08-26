MONTREAL, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - With two major construction projects taking place simultaneously on the Biosphère site, Espace pour la Vie announces the temporary closure of the museum from September 15 to November 17, 2025.

These projects will upgrade the facilities and improve the visitor experience. Closing the museum during this period will help reduce disruptions for everyone and optimize the overall construction timeline.

Some smaller renovation work will continue after reopening and into 2026, which may cause minor inconveniences. However, the three major exhibitions that make up the museum's core offering will remain open:

Transform , an inspiring exhibition from the Vitra Design Museum that highlights the vital role of design in the energy transition.

, an inspiring exhibition from the Vitra Design Museum that highlights the vital role of design in the energy transition. Watershed , an immersive, personalized, and interactive experience.

, an immersive, personalized, and interactive experience. And a brand-new exhibition, Emolab, where you can explore the science of emotions connected to climate change.

About Espace pour la vie

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which groups the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium. Together, these Montreal museums form the largest natural-science complex in Canada, and each year welcome more than 2.5 million people. In light of the challenges facing our planet, Espace pour la vie is working on expanding its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and by taking actions aimed at engaging the population on the path to socioecological transition.

SOURCE Espace pour la vie Montreal

Media contact information: Chantal Côté, Espace pour la vie, [email protected]