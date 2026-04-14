This year, participants are invited to run, walk and fundraise in support of conservation from June 6-7, 2026 . Duck and Run offers in-person runs across Canada, along with flexible virtual options and accessible 1K walk and 5K fun runs for participants of all ages.

"Duck and Run is an example of how conservation is strongest when communities unite," says Tim Binch, national manager of volunteer relations. "We're all in this together. When our families and friends lace up for our run, they're investing in healthier wetlands, abundant wildlife, natural infrastructure and community resilience."

A local event with a conservation impact

Duck and Run is a national fundraiser that supports the conservation and restoration of wetlands and associated habitats. Funds raised through registration and peer-to-peer fundraising support projects that improve water quality, reduce flood risk, sustain biodiversity and strengthen local economies.

Each Duck and Run is uniquely shaped by local volunteers, community partners and supporters. From scenic waterfront routes to urban green spaces and small-town trails, no two runs are alike. What they share is a common purpose: delivering conservation that works for wildlife, communities, the economy and for working lands across Canada.

As Canadians seek meaningful ways to engage with nature and contribute to sustainable solutions, Duck and Run offers an accessible, family-friendly way to do just that.

More locations. More momentum.

Duck and Run will be hosted in even more communities this year. New event locations include three new races in Alberta (Edmonton, Strathmore, and Burns Lake), along with Brandon, Man. and Sudbury, Ont. Organizers are hoping for continued growth in registrations, corporate participation and donor engagement.

Why runners will love this year's medal

Participants have always loved the unique, collectible medals created for Duck and Run and this year is no exception. The 2026 medal is a woodland‑style design reflecting a connection between spirit, animals, nature and people. It was designed by Justine Proulx, a long-time DUC supporter and an Indigenous tattoo and mural artist whose Métis identity is rooted in Ojibwe and Cree ancestry. Proulx's artwork celebrates Indigenous culture, identity and resilience. Participants can carry a piece of that story home with them.

Find a Duck and Run near you

Whether you're an experienced runner, a casual walker or simply looking for a meaningful way to give back to nature, Duck and Run offers an opportunity to move with purpose. To view the full schedule of locations, visit: Duck and Run 2026 -- Ducks Unlimited Canada

Why wetlands matter

Wetlands are among Canada's most valuable natural assets. They store carbon, filter and clean water, reduce flooding and provide habitat for waterfowl and countless other species while supporting outdoor recreation and local economies. Through events like Duck and Run, DUC continues to mobilize public support for conservation projects that deliver tangible results.

Sponsored by Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada is proud to be supported by Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Canada, longtime partners and champions for conservation. Now in its fourth year, their sponsorship of Duck and Run has helped inspire thousands of Canadians to support wetland conservation through active, community‑driven fundraising.

Since 2019, Bass Pro Shops has contributed more than $4 million to Ducks Unlimited to support conservation efforts in Canada and throughout North America. Through partnerships like Duck and Run, that shared commitment helps protect critical wetlands in the Prairie Pothole Region and beyond, translating into real, on‑the‑ground benefits for ducks, wetlands and waterfowl.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the country's largest land conservancy and a leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

SOURCE Ducks Unlimited Canada

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