Duck Creek to Host Fourth Annual One Duck Creek India Inclusion Summit in Mumbai

Celebrating culture, community, and impact through a two-day flagship event focused on belonging and innovation

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, today announced the kickoff of its Fourth Annual One Duck Creek India Inclusion Summit. This two-day, flagship event brings together employees and industry leaders to celebrate inclusion and demonstrate how a flexible-first, employee-centric culture is a key driver of the digital transformation innovation needed to meet the evolving demands of the global insurance market.

This year's theme, "Your Voice. Your Community. Your Impact.", reflects Duck Creek's ongoing dedication to building a workplace where every team member feels seen, heard, and empowered. The summit is a cornerstone of Duck Creek's employee-first culture and reinforces the belief that inclusion is not a program, but a shared responsibility and a lived experience.

Taking place from Oct. 7 – 8, 2025, the summit will feature a keynote address by Feroza Engineer, an inclusion advocate and thought leader, followed by an interactive showcase highlighting our employee-led programs, a panel discussion with rising leaders on career growth and collaboration, and a town hall with Duck Creek's Executive Leadership Team.

"'Your Voice. Your Community. Your Impact.' isn't just this year's theme--it's a reflection of our commitment to inclusive innovation in insurtech," said Amy Bayer, Global Director of DEI, Engagement & Culture at Duck Creek Technologies. "The India Inclusion Summit is one of the most powerful expressions of our flexible-first culture. It's where employee voices spark innovation, connection fuels belonging, and community impact becomes part of who we are."

Attendees will also take part in a vibrant Diwali celebration, honoring the Festival of Lights through traditions such as colorful Rangoli art, a showcase of traditional attire, and an energetic Bollywood dance party, a joyful recognition of the richness of global cultures.

"Belonging and innovation go hand in hand. When every employee feels their voice matters, they bring their best ideas forward," said Naveen Upadhyay, Vice President of Professional Services and India Regional Lead at Duck Creek. "The India Inclusion Summit is a great example of how our One Duck Creek culture drives both connection and performance."

As part of Duck Creek's commitment to social impact, the summit will feature a wellness session and a Give Back event in partnership with YUVA ( Youth for Unity Voluntary Action ). Through this collaboration, employees will connect directly with community partners, support local initiatives, and explore meaningful ways to give back.

