Indigo Insurance Selects Duck Creek OnDemand to Accelerate Modernization and Support Rapid Growth

Duck Creek OnDemand and Clarity will streamline operations, enhance analytics, and strengthen the technology foundation for long-term expansion across Indigo Insurance

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property & casualty (P&C) and general insurance, today announced that Indigo Insurance has selected Duck Creek OnDemand and Duck Creek Clarity to modernize its core systems and create a unified, scalable technology foundation to support the organization's long-term strategic growth.

Indigo Insurance operates a rapidly expanding, digital-first insurance platform across the Caribbean, delivering customer-centric auto and general insurance solutions through its flagship online portal 247indigo.com.

As part of its growth strategy, Indigo Insurance will transition to Duck Creek OnDemand to modernize systems, consolidate operations, and enable data-driven decision-making across the enterprise. The organization will also leverage Duck Creek Clarity for advanced analytics, streamlined reporting, and improved visibility across underwriting, policy administration, and customer experience.

"Modernizing our technology ecosystem is essential as we continue to scale Indigo Insurance and expand our digital-first vision," said Nick Brierly, Chief Operating Officer of Indigo Insurance. "Duck Creek's scalable SaaS architecture will reduce operational complexity, deliver richer insights through Clarity, and position us to enhance customer experience while growing our footprint across the region."

By adopting Duck Creek OnDemand and Clarity, Indigo Insurance expects to:

Unify its technology environment on a modern, cloud-native platform

Support long-term growth ambitions across the Caribbean

Port Saxon Insurance, a wholly owned subsidiary, to Duck Creek

Modernize data architecture to unlock actionable, real-time analytics

Reduce IT burden by eliminating legacy and on-premises environments

Improve speed to market with streamlined product configuration and deployment

Enable seamless integration with claims systems and third-party partners

"Indigo Insurance's digital-first strategy and rapid growth make them an exceptional partner for Duck Creek," said Chris McCloskey, Chief Operating Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. "We're honored to support their transformation and to provide the cloud-native foundation they need to deliver innovative products, operational agility, and exceptional customer experiences across the region."

About Indigo Insurance

Indigo Insurance is a modern, customer-centric insurance provider offering auto, property, and general insurance products through its digital platform, 247indigo.com. With a commitment to transparency, technology, and exceptional service, Indigo Insurance delivers fast, accessible, and affordable insurance solutions for customers in The Bahamas and the Cayman Islands, with additional countries in the pipeline for 2026.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates.

