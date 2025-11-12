Millers Mutual Insurance Chooses Duck Creek OnDemand to Accelerate Technology Modernization

Millers Mutual selects Duck Creek OnDemand, Reinsurance, Clarity, Policy and Billing to streamline operations, and enable growth across the multifamily housing sector

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Duck Creek Technologies , the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property & casualty (P&C) insurance, today announced that Millers Mutual Insurance has selected Duck Creek OnDemand's cloud-native SaaS solutions Reinsurance , Clarity , Policy and Billing to modernize its core systems and lay the technology foundation for profitable growth.

Founded in 1890, Millers Mutual exclusively serves the multifamily housing and mixed-use rental property insurance market, delivering specialized solutions powered by skilled underwriters and a deep understanding of its intricacies. With over a century of experience and a vast breadth of insurance solutions, Millers offers the comprehensive, smart coverage that agents – and rental property business owners – deserve.

Duck Creek's solutions will help modernize Millers Mutual's data architecture, enable analytics for data-driven decisions, and future AI/ML workflows integration, to deliver seamless omnichannel experiences to policyholders, agents, and employees. This enhancement will support Millers Mutual's strategic growth over the next five years.

"Modernizing our core technology is essential to executing on both organic and acquisition-driven growth," said Samuel Hess, Chief Information Officer, Millers Mutual Insurance. "By adopting Duck Creek's scalable SaaS architecture, we will reduce the burden on IT, improve our ability to support complex reinsurance structures, and provide a more unified, efficient experience to our policyholders, agents, and employees."

Duck Creek's low-code configuration approach and OnDemand delivery model align with Millers Mutual's ambition to rapidly evolve its product portfolio, support existing and new lines of business, and offer flexibility in configuration and integration. By implementing Duck Creek OnDemand, Reinsurance, Clarity, Policy and Billing, Millers Mutual expects to:

Streamline data architecture and reporting to drive data-informed decisions

Manage complex reinsurance agreements efficiently

Free IT resources and reduce reliance on legacy or on-premises systems

Quickly configure and launch new insurance products

Enable full-cycle underwriting, policy administration, and integration with claims and third-party systems

"Millers Mutual's deep focus on the multifamily housing sector and its clear vision for growth make this an exciting partnership," said Chris McCloskey, Chief Operating Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. "We're honored to support their transformation and enable them to deliver innovative solutions to their broker partners and policyholders."

About Millers Mutual Insurance

Millers Mutual Insurance, based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is the niche property & casualty insurer that brings stability to multifamily housing. As a carrier that's dedicated to understanding the intricacies of the niche, we believe our singular focus on multifamily housing results in the kind of comprehensive, stable coverage our agents--and their multifamily clients--deserve. We currently serve commercial policyholders in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., through a network of independent agents. Learn more about our company and products at https://www.millersmutualgroup.com/ .

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand . Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X .

