Duck Creek Technologies to Co-Host Panel Session with Hagerty and Showcase its Cloud-Native Platform at ITC Vegas 2025

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Duck Creek Technologies , the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, will gather with partners, industry leaders, innovators, and professionals at ITC Vegas , October 15–17 at Mandalay Bay in Booth #933. During the event, the company will co-host a featured panel session with Hagerty on building a global enthusiast-driven automotive insurance ecosystem, spotlight its cloud-native platform and sponsor the Datos Insights CIO Roundtable.

"ITC Vegas showcases the energy and creativity transforming insurance," said Mike Jackowski, Chief Executive Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. "We're proud to demonstrate how our cloud-native platform enables carriers to move faster and smarter, to partner with Hagerty in illustrating how technology can fuel an entire passion-powered insurance ecosystem, and to support the Dato's Insights CIO Roundtable."

Featured Session with Hagerty

Duck Creek's Chief Executive Officer Mike Jackowski will moderate a session titled 'More Than Insurance: How Hagerty Built a Passion-Powered Automotive Ecosystem' on Wednesday, October 15, from 2:25 to 3:00 pm. Panelists include Hagerty Chief Information Officer, Russell Page; Ken Ahn, President of Hagerty Marketplace & Radius; Larry Webster, Senior Vice President of Hagerty Media and Editorial; and Sean McMullan, Senior Vice President of Digital. The panel discussion explores Hagerty's evolution from niche insurer to global leader in classic car lifestyle, spanning proprietary vehicle data, valuation tools, auctions, events, and the Hagerty Drivers Club. The discussion also highlights Hagerty's strategic collaboration with Duck Creek to modernize digital infrastructure and deliver scalable innovation.

Booth & Demonstrations

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Duck Creek experts and discover how the platform's flexibility and scalability address evolving market challenges. Duck Creek experts will lead product demos to provide in-depth insights into how insurers can accelerate digital transformation, reduce operational complexity, and enhance customer experiences using Duck Creek's latest innovations. The Duck Creek team will be available for live demonstrations at Booth #933:

Duck Creek Suite , low-code configuration tools, open APIs and add on products that can be implemented as pieces or one cohesive unit and integrated into the Insurtech ecosystem.

, low-code configuration tools, open APIs and add on products that can be implemented as pieces or one cohesive unit and integrated into the Insurtech ecosystem. Duck Creek Policy , a cloud-native, configurable insurance policy administration solution that empowers carriers with self-service capabilities, automated processing, and seamless integration across underwriting, claims, billing, and reinsurance systems to streamline operations and accelerate product delivery.

, a cloud-native, configurable insurance policy administration solution that empowers carriers with self-service capabilities, automated processing, and seamless integration across underwriting, claims, billing, and reinsurance systems to streamline operations and accelerate product delivery. Duck Creek Claims , a SaaS solution automates workflows, simplifies data analysis with analytics, and integrates seamlessly into existing systems to streamline the entire process from initial report to final settlement.

, a SaaS solution automates workflows, simplifies data analysis with analytics, and integrates seamlessly into existing systems to streamline the entire process from initial report to final settlement. Duck Creek Distribution Management , a dynamic platform that adapts to a users' needs, streamlines workflow, and ensures regulatory adherence.

, a dynamic platform that adapts to a users' needs, streamlines workflow, and ensures regulatory adherence. Duck Creek Reinsurance , a comprehensive reinsurance management solution that allows insurance carriers to manage reinsurance partners, contracts, bills, recoveries, and payables.

, a comprehensive reinsurance management solution that allows insurance carriers to manage reinsurance partners, contracts, bills, recoveries, and payables. Duck Creek Payments , an end-to-end payment solution designed for insurers, offering seamless integration with any provider or technology to simplify collections and payouts.

, an end-to-end payment solution designed for insurers, offering seamless integration with any provider or technology to simplify collections and payouts. Duck Creek Loss Control , a cloud-based, end-to-end platform that empowers insurers to proactively manage risk, reduce claims, optimize pricing, and improve customer retention through enriched risk insights.

Datos Insights CIO Roundtable

Duck Creek will sponsor the Datos Insights Kickoff Summit: "The Insurance AI Reality Check - Successes, Failures and What's Next," on Tuesday, Oct 14th from noon to 6 p.m. This carrier only event for senior-level executives, including CIOs, CTOs and their key direct reports will dive deep into insurance AI. Attendees will view AI through several lenses, including proprietary Datos Insights research, perspectives from insurance carrier CIOs, and peer roundtable discussions.

