Duck Creek Technologies Appoints Former PowerSchool CEO Hardeep Gulati as Chief Executive Officer to Propel AI-First Expansion

Former CEO Mike Jackowski moves into new role as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, focusing on Duck Creek's strategic growth and business development

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Duck Creek Technologies , the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, today announced that Hardeep Gulati has been named Chief Executive Officer. Mike Jackowski, who has led Duck Creek as CEO since 2011, will transition to a new role as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors where he will focus on strategic growth and business development initiatives.

Gulati brings nearly three decades of technology leadership to Duck Creek. He most recently served as CEO of PowerSchool, where for more than ten years he scaled a $100 million business into the largest provider of cloud-based software for K–12 education in North America.

"Duck Creek already powers many of the world's leading P&C insurers, and with nearly 1800 teammates focused on our customers, we're uniquely positioned to be at the forefront of AI insurance innovation," said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of Duck Creek Technologies. "The industry is demanding intelligent, AI-powered, autonomous agentic solutions, and we have the talent, scale, and strategic vision to meet that demand. This is how we help carriers move faster than the market and set a new bar for insurance outcomes. I look forward to collaborating with our customers, team members, and strategic partners as we enter this transformative phase of expansion."

Gulati will accelerate Duck Creek's transformation into an AI-first enterprise, embedding intelligence across every product and solution. Building on work already underway, Duck Creek is developing a next-generation intelligence platform that unites agentic AI, generative AI, and machine learning to help insurers operate with greater speed, precision, and insight. The platform will launch in the coming quarter as part of Duck Creek's broader strategy to deliver measurable outcomes for its customers and the industry.

"Hardeep is a veteran technology CEO with deep experience scaling global software businesses and driving AI-powered transformation," said Chad Martin, Operating Managing Director at Vista Equity Partners and member of the Duck Creek board of directors. "Hardeep succeeds another long-time CEO in Mike Jackowski, whose exceptional leadership helped chart Duck Creek's growth and innovation for over a decade. We look forward to working closely with both Hardeep and Mike during this important next phase."

"This is the right moment for Hardeep to take the reins, and I'm confident he will guide Duck Creek to even greater success." Jackowski added, "In my new role as Vice Chair, I'll continue to be actively involved by building partnerships and helping shape our corporate development strategy. Leading Duck Creek has been an incredible honor and one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. I'm deeply grateful to our employees, customers, and partners for their trust and commitment, which have been essential to everything we've achieved."

Gulati and Jackowski will appear together at ITC Vegas, October 14-16, 2025, where attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Duck Creek's vision, solution and future plans.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand . Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X .

Media Contacts:

Marianne Dempsey/Tara Stred

[email protected]

SOURCE Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.