BLAINVILLE, QC, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Duchesnay, a specialty pharmaceutical company with a long-standing commitment to women's health, is proud to announce a substantial investment at its Blainville, Quebec plant. The addition of a blister packaging line to the production chain for its flagship products Diclectin®, Bonjesta®, Pregvit®, Pregvit® folic 5 and Osphena® will allow the company to increase its export capacity, in addition to optimizing its manufacturing site. This $3 million investment will also help provide and maintain quality specialized jobs in Quebec.

Blister packaging of pharmaceutical products being a requirement of authorities in many countries, the addition of this new state-of-the-art equipment will serve Duchesnay in pursuit of its international export objectives for its flagship products. As Éric Gervais, Executive Vice President for Duchesnay, mentioned: "This investment is directly in line with Duchesnay's key strategic axes. As we aim to export to more than 50 additional countries, we must give ourselves the means to achieve our ambitions while keeping all the stages of production here. In addition, in this time of a global pandemic where shortages of essential drugs are frequent, this investment contributes to increase our independence in pharmaceutical production."

This project could not have been carried out without the participation of the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) by providing full financing for this investment.

"BDC is delighted to support the Duchesnay team in its growth," adds Chantal Rémy, Senior Vice President, Quebec and Atlantic at BDC. "It is a company with high potential, well positioned to meet the challenges related to pharmaceutical production. Its future in international markets is promising and above all, Duchesnay contributes to the economic vitality of Quebec! As the bank for entrepreneurs, we are proud to include them in the BDC family."

Duchesnay is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a long-standing commitment to women's health. Until recently, the company focused on filling the void in terms of scientific research and education and on developing pharmacological solutions that are safe and effective for use during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Today, Duchesnay has broadened its portfolio of products to offer safe and effective therapeutic options that meet the health and quality of life needs of women and their family members at different stages of their lives. Believing that women around the world deserve to have access to specialized treatments for their conditions, Duchesnay now distributes its products on three continents.

BDC is the bank for Canadian entrepreneurs. It provides access to financing, as well as advisory services to help Canadian businesses grow and succeed. Its investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions. For more than 75 years, BDC's only purpose has been to support entrepreneurs in all industries and at all stages of growth. For more information and to consult more than 1,000 free tools, articles and entrepreneurs' stories, visit bdc.ca.

