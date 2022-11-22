MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Marriott International, Inc. announced today the opening of a new 274-room dual-branded Courtyard and Residence Inn by Marriott hotel in Montreal Midtown, Quebec. Located at 6787 & 6785 Decarie Blvd, the Courtyard and Residence Inn Montreal Midtown hotels are owned by TAV Educational, and operated by iHotels by InnVest Hotels of Toronto, Canada.

We are very excited about this long-awaited moment," said TAV president and founder Abraham Boyarsky, a Concordia University mathematics professor and Lubavitch community member.

Located in the borough of Cote-des-Neiges and Notre-Dame-de-Grace, the Courtyard and Residence Inn Montreal Midtown offer Kosher-friendly accommodation featuring a full Kosher kitchen, daily Kosher breakfast as well as options for guestroom types including suites with fully equipped kitchens for those that like to cook their own meals. In addition, Shabbos locks are also available, these hotels are your best choice, while in Montreal Midtown!

The hotels also include multiple and uniquely designed gathering areas in the main lobby, a Bistro featuring fresh seasonal menus, evening Bar as well as a Grab and Go option – for the morning rush. Over 2500 square feet of naturally lit meeting space, indoor pool, elaborate fitness center, indoor parking and electric car charging stations are also available.

"Situated in Montreal Midtown with numerous shopping, dining and entertainment options, the property offers guests convenient access to Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, highways and the Metro subway line providing access to the downtown core within minutes. The perfect location for business or leisure – we are pleased to be a part of opening and operation of these two beautifully designed hotels." said Satinder Dhillon, Senior Vice President, iHotels.

The Courtyard Montreal Midtown guest room offers hybrid zones for working, sleeping, relaxing and getting ready. The new room design is intuitive and thoughtful, offering flexible yet comfortable spaces that enable technology. Upon arrival, guests can store bags on the "Luggage Drop" and plug personal devices into the "Tech Drop" ledge for seamless technology integration.

The Courtyard also offers the Refreshing Business lobby environment, where guests can enjoy an open and bright area outside of their rooms. Along with media pods, complimentary Wi-Fi and a variety of seating zones, the redefined space is ideal for everything from pop-up meetings to social gatherings. The lobby also features the newly designed Bistro, the epicenter of the lobby, which fosters social connections and collaboration with more flexible and informal seating options. As an ideal casual dining destination, the new Bistro offers guests a wide variety of fresh classic menu items with a contemporary twist. In the evening, the Bistro Bar also features an array of cocktails, beer and wine for guests to enjoy at the end of the day. The entire menu was carefully designed to offer a variety of flavorful, fresh items to satisfy every palate from morning to night.

The Residence Inn Montreal Midtown offers studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites. Designed for stays of five nights or more, each suite also has a fully equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven and residential-sized appliances. Guests looking for a revitalizing sleep experience will enjoy the hotel's plush mattresses and crisp linens, while guests focused on being productive will value their suite's large, well-lit work desk, ergonomic chair and complimentary high-speed Internet access.

The Residence Inn's complimentary breakfast has a variety of great options, including specially made featured items. Guests can start their day off right with healthy food choices and, with a convenient to-go offering, can make sure they do not miss the most important meal of the day.

Extending the feeling of comfortable living on the road, the hotel offers guests inviting and functional public spaces to relax or collaborate. Road warriors and families alike enjoy the hotel's complimentary breakfast, grocery delivery service, complimentary Wi-Fi, 24-hour onsite food and beverage market, dry cleaning services, and onsite guest laundry room. The hotel is pet-friendly and maintains a business library where guests can fax, copy and print materials, and provides guests with a fitness center.

ABOUT COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT

Courtyard is the hotel brand of choice for ambitious and enterprising guests who see business travel as a driver of personal fulfillment and professional growth. Courtyard provides opportunities for guests to pursue both their personal and professional passions on the road. With more than 1,100 locations in over 50 countries and territories, Courtyard is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com. For more information or reservations, visit courtyard.marriott.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @CourtyardHotels on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT

Residence Inn by Marriott is the global leader in the extended-stay lodging segment, with more than 700 properties located in more than 10 countries and territories. Designed for long stays, the brand offers spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones. Fully functional kitchens; grocery delivery service; 24-hour markets and complimentary breakfasts help guests maximize their time and thrive while they travel. Each Residence Inn offers free Wi-Fi in both public and guests spaces to ensure continuous connectivity while on the road. As a member of the Marriott International portfolio, Residence Inn is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com. For more information or reservations, visit residenceinn.marriott.com. For travel tips, the latest on the brand or to connect with other travelers, "like" Residence Inn on Facebook and follow @ResidenceInn on Twitter and Instagram

ABOUT TAV Educational Programs Inc.

TAV Educational Programs Inc. is a holding company established in 1997 in Montreal, QC that owns three hotels - Courtyard Montreal Midtown, Residence Inn Montreal Midtown and Ramada Plaza all located in Montreal, Qc. The president of TAV Educational Programs Inc. is Dr. Abraham Boyarsky, a long-time mathematics professor at Concordia University that is an award winner author and novelist and is the founder and Director-General of TAV College.

ABOUT iHOTELS

iHotels, by InnVest Hotels (InnVest), is Canada's largest hotel owner and operator. We are a full-service hospitality organization that provides management services to third-party hotel owners. Our unrelenting focus is on driving topline results and maximizing your bottom line; our strength is in our strategic approach to managing all aspects of your business building on the cornerstones of our team. For more information visit innvesthotels.com

SOURCE InnVest Hotels

For further information: Sabrina Belkacem, General Manager, Courtyard and Residence Inn by Marriott Montreal Midtown, 514-544-7777, [email protected]