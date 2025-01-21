DSEL Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Jodi Lieberman as Chief People, Culture, and Brand Strategy

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - DSEL is pleased to announce the appointment of Jodi Lieberman as its new Chief People, Culture, and Brand Strategy. In this pivotal role, Jodi will work closely with President and CEO, David Schaeffer, and the leadership team to accelerate strategic growth and development across the Canadian market. This appointment marks a crucial step as DSEL positions itself to expand the adoption of its groundbreaking innovations in subdivision design.

Jodi Lieberman, newly appointed Chief People, Culture, and Brand Strategy at DSEL. (CNW Group/DSEL)

"Jodi brings a wealth of experience and a remarkable reputation for championing culture-driven success, making her an invaluable addition to the DSEL team," said David Schaeffer. "Her dedication to building strong and empowered teams aligns seamlessly with DSEL's values. Our employees are at the heart of everything we do, and we are excited to have Jodi contribute to our vision for the future."

Jodi Lieberman joins DSEL with an impressive career spanning over two decades. She has established herself as a transformational Human Resource Executive with a proven track record. Jodi's earlier career includes senior positions at Labatt Brewing Company and Bentall Kennedy. Most recently, she spent 16 years with Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, Canada's largest publicly traded REIT, where she served as Chief People, Culture, and Brand Officer. During her tenure, her talent strategies earned the company recognition as one of the 50 Best Employers in Canada for nine consecutive years.

Jodi's expertise in driving business growth by creating environments where employees flourish makes her an ideal fit for DSEL. Her passion for leveraging people and culture initiatives to drive performance, profitability, and employee engagement will play a key role in advancing DSEL's strategic objectives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jodi to our team as we continue to build on our achievements and pursue new opportunities for growth," said Schaeffer.

About DSEL:

DSEL is a builder-oriented firm that has cultivated strong partnerships with many of Canada's premier builders, offering cutting-edge engineering solutions that transform the landscape of residential development.

The DSEL approach is anchored in the belief that building smarter, faster, and more efficient subdivisions isn't just an aspiration—it's a reality we are shaping every day. By leveraging advanced technology and best practices, DSEL streamlines the development process, ensuring top-tier results that stand the test of time.

SOURCE DSEL

Media Contact: Jodi Lieberman, [email protected]