DSEL Announces Strategic Integration of Over Under Electrical Services Ltd. (OUES)

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - David Schaeffer Engineering Ltd. (DSEL) is proud to announce the acquisition and integration of Over Under Electrical Services Ltd. (OUES) into our organization. As part of this strategic move, OUES will become part of DSEL, marking the beginning of a unified future under the DSEL name.

For the past five years, OUES has been an invaluable partner, consistently delivering best-in-class electrical distribution, roadway lighting designs, and utility expertise across numerous projects. Our collaboration has been grounded in mutual respect and shared objectives—qualities that have solidified this partnership and now drive this exciting new chapter.

With this acquisition, DSEL will incorporate OUES's innovative approaches and exceptional electrical expertise into our subdivision engineering services. This collaboration strengthens our capabilities, expands our service offerings, and enhances our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that set new industry benchmarks.

"I'm truly excited to officially welcome Michael Mehagan and Tyler Ross to the DSEL family," says David Schaeffer, CEO of DSEL. "Their passion for providing expert professional services to the utility industry aligns seamlessly with our mission to advance Smart Subdivisions and smarter business decisions. As they continue in their active roles within DSEL, our united success will be driven by our unwavering commitment to excellence."

This integration represents a significant milestone in DSEL's strategy for sustainable growth. By bringing OUES's expertise into DSEL, we are confident this will bolster our offerings, fortify our industry position, and provide enhanced value to our clients and partners.

About DSEL:

DSEL is a builder-focused land development engineering firm that provides timely and innovative solutions to many of Canada's largest and most successful builders. With over 30 years of experience, DSEL has been at the forefront of merging best subdivision engineering practices with proprietary technology to accelerate approvals, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. DSEL leads in subdivision engineering through our commitment to delivering cost-effective designs in industry-shattering timelines.

