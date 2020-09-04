DSAT Hosts Toronto's 8th Annual Buddy walk®

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Down Syndrome Association of Toronto ("DSAT"), a registered Canadian charity, is hosting Toronto's 8th Annual Buddy Walk® celebration virtually on Saturday, September 5th, 2020.

Due to Covid-19, the Buddy Walk campaign was held virtually. Between August 16th and September 5th, participants took part in raising awareness and funds by walking 3KM on their own or with family anywhere that maintains safe physical distancing. The 21-day event was shared on all social platforms using the #DSATBW2020. The virtual celebration on September 5th will feature guest speakers including Mayor John Tory.

DSAT receives no government funding and relies on private donations to provide valuable programming for our community. Funds raised support numerous programs, social events and educational seminars for people with Down syndrome and their families. Over 22 programs are now held virtually per month. The fundraising platform will continue to remain open to raise funds for important programming all year long.

Proud sponsors supporting this year's event include:

Diamond Sponsor – CIBC

Gold Sponsors – Leon's Furniture Canada

Please visit www.dsat.ca for more information.

About the Buddy Walk®

Developed by the National Down Syndrome Association (NDSS) in 1995, the Buddy Walk® promotes awareness and inclusion for people with Down syndrome. It also aims to raise funds for education, research, advocacy and community-based programs. The Buddy Walk® is the world's most widely recognized public awareness program for the Down syndrome community.

About DSAT

DSAT is a non-profit registered charitable organization established in 1987, consisting of passionate volunteer parents, siblings, friends and citizens who are devoted to improving the potential of people with Down syndrome. DSAT is a proud leader for raising awareness, equality and opportunity for people with Down syndrome.

For further information: please contact: 416-966-0990, [email protected]

