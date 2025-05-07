DSAT HOSTS TORONTO'S 13TH ANNUAL BUDDY WALK®

TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Down Syndrome Association of Toronto ("DSAT"), a registered Canadian charity, will host Toronto's 13th Annual Buddy Walk® on Saturday, May 10th, 2025 in an effort to raise awareness for Toronto's Down syndrome community. This much-anticipated annual event is a 3 km walk alongside Woodbine Beach boardwalk located at Coxwell Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East, followed by a celebration with food prizes and a fun social gathering with special host Jennifer Valentyne. Guest speakers include Emily Kaine from Element Fleet Management Corp. and Dylan Harman from DSAT. The event kicks off at 10:00 AM EST, with the walk commencing at 11:00 AM EST. Proud sponsors supporting this year's event include:

Toronto Buddy Walk logo (CNW Group/Down Syndrome Association of Toronto)

Lead Sponsor – Element Fleet Management Corp.

Theme Sponsor – Leon's FurnitureSupporting Sponsor – Boardwalk Place

As Lead Sponsor, Element Fleet Management Corp., commented:

"At Element, we are proud to be the lead sponsor of the DSAT Buddy Walk, a celebration of inclusion and empowerment that resonates deeply with our commitment to equity and accessibility. As a Purpose-driven, Values-led organization, we are proud to partner with an organization that advances opportunity for all, inspiring progress and connection every step of the way." - Candace Allixendir, Vice President Corporate Communications and Community Investment

About the Buddy Walk®

Developed by the National Down Syndrome Association (NDSS) in 1995, the Buddy Walk® promotes awareness and inclusion for people with Down syndrome. It also aims to raise funds for education, research, advocacy and community-based programs. The Buddy Walk® is the world's most widely recognized public awareness program for the Down syndrome community.

About DSAT

DSAT is a non-profit registered charitable organization established in 1987, consisting of passionate volunteer parents, siblings, friends and citizens who are devoted to improving the potential of people with Down syndrome. DSAT is a proud leader for raising awareness, equality and opportunity for people with Down syndrome.

To register, please visit www.dsat.ca. All attendees are encouraged to register online and sign the waiver.

SOURCE Down Syndrome Association of Toronto

For more information, please contact: 416-966-0990, [email protected]