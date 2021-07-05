QUÉBEC CITY, MONTRÉAL and CALGARY, AB, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - DS Lawyers, an international business law firm with its Canadian headquarters in Québec City and Montréal, and Burstall LLP, a highly respected boutique business law firm based in Calgary, have come to an agreement to combine their teams, expertise and business. Effective July 1, 2021, Burstall LLP has merged with DS Lawyers (DS Avocats) and changed its name to DS Burstall.

This landmark agreement will accelerate the transformation of the Canadian legal industry by providing a distinct alternative for businesses across the country in both domestic and international markets, while providing sophisticated clientele with immediate access to the full range of business and legal expertise required to meet business plans' objectives and corporate financial priorities.

"We're very pleased and excited with this merger that will benefit our clients and our professional team. We'll now have access to a larger and more diverse network of legal professionals across Canada and internationally, with better systems, technology and administrative support, to bolster our incredible team of lawyers, paralegals, legal assistants and support staff," said Robert Verbuck, Managing Partner of DS Burstall.

DS Lawyers' clients will be able to leverage the strategic acumen of DS Burstall's team of skilled professionals who boast extensive expertise and experience in business law, corporate finance, capital markets and securities regulation, mergers and acquisitions, corporate law and governance, employment law, dispute resolution, banking, energy and cannabis law. Similarly, Burstall's clients will now have access to wide-ranging expertise in other specialties including tax, trade, real estate and financial services, across Canada and internationally.

With the addition of this new team of Calgary-based lawyers, the DS Lawyers network now has six offices across Canada in Québec City, Montréal, Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver. This is in addition to its international presence in Europe, Asia and South America through DS Avocats, with a total of more than 400 corporate legal practitioners across a network of offices in 23 cities in 13 countries.

"This merger agreement is a significant strategic accomplishment for both firms and represents another milestone in the growth of DS lawyers," said Richard Laramée, Chairman of the Board, DS Lawyers Canada. "Our firm is dedicated to Canada's business community. Our shared philosophies and values, our innovative and solutions-based thinking and our combined expertise will benefit our clients and allow us to further fulfill our mutual objectives of continuing to meet their needs and exceed their expectations both in Canada and around the world."

About DS Burstall:

Burstall LLP was a boutique law firm based in Calgary with a distinguished history of serving businesses and entrepreneurs for over 50 years, beginning as Burstall, Clarke, Jones and Coady and in recent years as Burstall Winger Zammit LLP. Its team of experienced lawyers value accessibility, personal contact and implementing cost-effective services. Burstall's client-centred approach allows the team to better serve client needs, providing strategic legal services, as well as advice and solutions to pave the way for client growth and coming ventures. For more information: burstall.com/

About DS Lawyers Canada:

DS Lawyers was founded in 2007 in Québec City and partnered with the DS Group in 2013. With six offices in Canada, located in Québec City, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver, the firm specializes in business law, primarily mergers and acquisitions, financing and taxation. Its multidisciplinary team offers a full range of legal services nationwide to a diversified, international clientele. Globally, DS Lawyers brings together more than 400 corporate legal practitioners across a network of 23 offices on four continents. For more information: dsavocats.com/en/

SOURCE DS Lawyers Canada

For further information: Media contact: Calgary, Robert Verbuck, +1 403 234-3332, [email protected]; Québec City / Montréal, Anne-Julie Lemieux, T: +1 514 360-5090, E: [email protected]